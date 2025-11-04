Reimagining Implementation Support: Exploring the Role of Funders and Intermediaries in Scaling Change

Virtual Event | November 4, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET | Zoom

On November 4, 2025, The Center for Implementation (TCI ) will host a virtual discussion designed to deepen understanding of how funders and intermediaries can strengthen systems of implementation support. The event, titled Reimagining Implementation Support: The Role of Funders and Intermediaries, will examine the structures and processes that enable programs and initiatives to scale effectively and sustainably.

This one-hour session, led by Dr. Julia E. Moore and Dr. Sobia Khan , will take place via Zoom from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET. It is open to participants interested in exploring the science and practice of implementation at a systems level – particularly those who influence or resource change rather than directly execute it.

Understanding the Role of Funders and Intermediaries

Implementation science has long focused on the individuals and teams responsible for carrying out new initiatives, like healthcare workers adopting new practices, educators integrating new methods, or public agencies launching community programs. However, the success of those efforts often depends on a wider ecosystem of support that includes funders, intermediaries, and capacity-building organizations.

This event will address that gap. By focusing on the secondary and tertiary levels of implementation support, Dr. Moore and Dr. Khan will explore how funders and intermediaries can help create the enabling conditions for evidence-based initiatives to take root and expand.

Key areas of discussion will include:

The science behind scaling initiatives: How established frameworks from implementation research can inform funding and support decisions.

Models of implementation support: Examples of approaches that organizations have used to provide effective guidance, technical assistance, and capacity-building.

Developing internal capacity: How institutions can strengthen their own ability to support the implementation work of others.

The session will also present a structured process that participants can adapt to develop or refine their own implementation support models, allowing them to connect theory to the realities of their organization or funding context.

A Systemic Approach to Change

At its core, the discussion will focus on how systems of support operate and interact. Dr. Moore and Dr. Khan plan to outline how funders and intermediaries can move beyond project-based support toward models that foster long-term sustainability.

For example, funders often invest in specific initiatives with measurable outcomes but may not account for the infrastructure or capacity required to sustain those outcomes. Intermediary organizations, those that connect front-line implementers to funders, research institutions, or policy bodies, play a critical role in bridging these gaps.

By aligning funding strategies with implementation principles, both groups can improve coordination, reduce duplication, and ensure that effective practices are maintained and adapted over time.

The Broader Context

This event reflects an ongoing shift in the field of implementation science: the recognition that achieving scale is not simply about replication but about building adaptive systems capable of supporting continuous learning and improvement.

“The question is no longer whether evidence-based interventions work,” explains Dr. Moore. “It’s how we build the infrastructure to support them in diverse contexts.”

Dr. Khan adds, “When we look at implementation through the lens of funders and intermediaries, we start to see opportunities to strengthen the entire ecosystem-creating alignment between resources, strategy, and practical application.”

The Center for Implementation’s Perspective

TCI occupies a distinctive position within the implementation landscape. The organization provides training, capacity-building, and technical assistance across multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, social services, and global development. Rather than working directly with front-line implementers, TCI often supports those who, in turn, support others.

This “supporting the supporters” model gives TCI a unique vantage point on the structural challenges of scaling change. The upcoming session builds on that experience by providing a framework through which funders and intermediaries can assess and improve their role within the broader system.

Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of:

The different types and levels of implementation support.

How to evaluate their organization’s current capacity.

Strategies for building more cohesive, evidence-informed systems for scaling initiatives.

Event Logistics and Accessibility

The session is free to attend and designed to accommodate a global audience. While the live event will take place on November 4, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time, registrants who cannot attend live will receive a recording afterward.

There is no required preparation for attendance, and resources will be shared with participants. The event is particularly suited for individuals in funding or intermediary roles, including those in philanthropy, government, and organizational networks working to enhance implementation capacity.

About The Center for Implementation (TCI)

The Center for Implementation (TCI) works to bridge the gap between theory and practice in the field of implementation science. Through training, consulting, and research translation, TCI helps organizations apply evidence-informed methods to improve outcomes and strengthen systems.

Operating across sectors and countries, TCI focuses on empowering individuals and organizations to use implementation principles effectively and sustainably.

