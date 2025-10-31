New Study Highlights Better Healing Outcomes for Pressure Ulcers With Advanced Wound Care Products 

New peer-reviewed study shows significant real-world improvement in pressure-ulcer healing with advanced cellular, acellular, and matrix-like products compared to standard care.

Venture Medical congratulates Open Wound Research on the publication of a new peer-reviewed study showing that patients with pressure ulcers treated with advanced wound care products healed significantly faster than those receiving standard care alone.

The study, titled “Real-world evaluation of cellular, acellular, and matrix-like products for pressure ulcers in the post-acute setting,” published in the International Journal of Tissue Repair, analyzed real-world patient data from patients treated by mobile wound providers in post-acute facilities. It found that advanced wound care products, known as cellular, acellular, and matrix-like products (CAMPs) were linked to notably higher healing rates, especially in patients with complex or hard-to-heal wounds.

“This research reinforces what clinicians see every day; when you combine innovative wound-care technology with thoughtful standard wound care, more patients heal,” said Howard Walthall, Sr. Chief Product and Strategy Officer for Venture Medical, LLC. “That is why we’re dedicated to supporting evidence-based solutions that truly make a difference in patients’ lives.”

The article was authored by Zwelithini Tunyiswa (Open Wound Research), Ryan Dirks (United Wound Healing), and Howard Walthall and published with support from Venture Medical. The study was based on analysis of real-world data drawn from almost ten thousand patients included in Open Wound Research’s LiftOff registry. The findings add to the growing evidence that advanced wound care technologies can help healthcare providers improve healing outcomes, reduce treatment timeframes, and enhance quality of life for patients in post-acute care settings.

The full journal article can be found at https://doi.org/10.63676/kxwpnj30

About Venture Medical

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Missoula, Montana, Venture Medical partners with clinicians and healthcare organizations nationwide to deliver advanced wound-care solutions, operational support, and education that drive better patient outcomes. Through innovative products and technology-including the Venture OneView™ platform-Venture Medical is transforming how wound care is delivered.

https://www.venturemedical1.com/

