ReFrame and IMDbPro Announce 2022 ReFrame Stamp Film Recipients

29 of the 100 Most Popular Films of 2022 Meet ReFrame Criteria for Gender-Balanced Production including Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Woman King, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Report reveals entertainment production hiring levels for women have flatlined in the last four years, following a 125% jump between 2017-2019

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReFrame, the collaborative initiative launched in 2017 by Sundance Institute and WIF to advance gender equity in the screen industries, and IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today announced the findings of its most recent ReFrame Report, which shows that 29 of the 100 most popular films of 2022 meet ReFrame Stamp criteria for gender-balanced production. The ReFrame Report can be viewed HERE. Recipients include some of 2022’s most critically acclaimed films from women directors, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, and also films from male directors including Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once, also the year’s leader in Academy Award nominations.

The ReFrame Stamp is awarded to features that hire women or individuals of other underrepresented gender identities/expressions (including those who are non-binary or gender non-conforming) in at least 50% of key roles including writer, director, producer, lead, co-leads, and department heads (Cinematographer, Production Designer, Casting Director, Costume Designer, Editor, Composer, Music Supervisor, VFX Supervisor). Additional points are awarded to productions that hire women of color in key positions, and to those with overall gender parity in their crews. View full criteria here.

The report additionally reveals that despite significant growth in gender-equitable hiring among the 100 most popular films in 2018 (66% increase over 2017) and 2019 (35% increase over 2018), entertainment production hiring levels for women have plateaued over the last four years, with no significant advancement for women in key roles between 2019 and 2022.

Key findings of the ReFrame Report when compared with 2021 results:

There was no increase in the number of women directors hired across the Top 100 feature films (14% in 2022 and 2021), and a decrease in the number of women of color hired as directors (2% in 2022 vs. 4% in 2021)

There was no significant increase in the number of women writers hired across the Top 100 feature films (32% in 2022 vs. 31% in 2021), and a decrease in the number of women of color hired as writers (2% in 2022 vs. 9% in 2021)

No non-binary or gender non-conforming people were hired as writers or directors across the Top 100 feature films (0% in 2022 and 2021)

No increase in the number of Academy Award nominees for Best Picture which qualify for the Stamp (30% in 2022 and 2021)

Additional Findings:

Production Budgets: The production budgets of eligible films were also reviewed. The highest percentage of Stamped films came in at the budget level of $15-25 million, with 42% of films at this level earning the Stamp. While 17% of films at the highest budget level ($100 million or more) earned the Stamp, only one of those was directed by a woman, Domee Shi’s Turning Red, which was released exclusively to the Disney+ streaming service.

Studio Rankings: The IMDbPro 100 most popular films of 2022 includes productions from all major studios. In a studio-by-studio analysis, Sony had the highest Stamp success rate, with 50% of their 6 listed releases earning the Stamp, followed by A24, with a 40% Stamp rate. Netflix had the most entries on the top 100 list with 28 films, and 11 of those earned the Stamp (39% of entries). Disney and its subsidiaries followed; of their 21 releases that made the top 100 List, 8 earned the Stamp (38% of entries). 40.4% of films released directly to streaming services earned the Stamp, while only 21.8% of films with a traditional theatrical release qualified.

“We celebrate these new ReFrame Stamp recipients, the filmmaking teams who demonstrated a commitment to equitable hiring, and the successes of these films, which serve as a reminder that feature films can be critically well-received, beloved by audiences, and created with a commitment to inclusion,” said Andria Wilson Mirza, ReFrame’s Director. “Our frustration lies with the stagnancy of these numbers. No more than 29% of the Top 100 films in any given year since ReFrame and IMDbPro began tracking this data in 2017 have earned the Stamp, meaning that the majority of popular titles did not meet baseline criteria for gender-balanced hiring.”

ReFrame encourages all fiction feature films released in North America to implement equitable hiring practices and earn the ReFrame Stamp. Outside of the 29 films in the Top 100 receiving the ReFrame Stamp, more than 50 additional films released in 2022 also met Stamp criteria, including She Said (Universal, Dir. Maria Schrader), Aftersun (A24, Dir. Charlotte Wells), Till (United Artists, Dir. Chinonye Chukwu), and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24, Dir. Dean Fleischer-Camp). A list of all 2022 Stamped films is available on ReFrame’s website and at IMDb.com/ReFrame.

ReFrame determines which productions met Stamp criteria based on an extensive analysis of data provided by IMDbPro, including a list of the 100 most popular films of 2022 (based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, including both theatrical and streaming releases). ReFrame reviewed additional data provided by IMDb, including the Box Office Mojo list of the top 100 domestic-grossing films of 2022, and the results remained consistent with 27 of those 100 films qualifying for the Stamp.

2022 ReFrame Stamp Recipients



* Denotes films included on the IMDbPro Top 100 List



† Denotes films included on the Box Office Mojo Top 100 List



§ Denotes films that applied for the ReFrame Stamp



¶ Denotes Academy Award nominated films that received the Stamp

§13: The Musical / USA 2022 (Director: Tamra Davis, Screenwriter: Robert Horn, Producer: Neil Meron, Distributor: Netflix)

*†The 355 / USA 2022 (Director: Simon Kinberg, Screenwriter: Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg, Producer: Kelly Carmichael, Jessica Chastain, Simon Kinberg, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

¶Aftersun / USA 2022 (Director: Charlotte Wells, Screenwriter: Charlotte Wells, Producer: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Distributor: A24)

§Along for the Ride / USA 2022 (Director: Sofia Alvarez, Screenwriter: Sofia Alvarez, Producer: Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Distributor: Netflix)

§Am I OK? / USA 2022 (Director: Stephanie Allynne, Tig Notaro, Screenwriter: Lauren Pomerantz, Producer: Stephanie Allynne, Ro Donnelly, Jessica Elbaum, Erik Feig, Will Ferrell, Dakota Johnson, Tig Notaro, Lucy Kitada, Distributor: HBOMax)

§The Apology / USA 2022 (Director: Alison Star Locke, Screenwriter: Alison Star Locke, Producer: Stacy Jorgensen, Kim Sherman, Lisa Whalen, Distributor: RLJ Entertainment)

§Asking For It / USA 2022 (Director: Eamon O’Rourke, Screenwriter: Eamon O’Rourke, Producer: Lee Broda, Kiersey Clemons, Luke Daniels, Ezra Miller, Distributor: Saban Films, Paramount Home Media)

*†¶Avatar: The Way of Water / USA 2022 (Director: James Cameron, Screenwriter: James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Producer: James Cameron, Jon Landau, Distributor: 20th Century Studios)

§The Aviary / USA 2022 (Director: Chris Cullari, Jennifer Raite, Screenwriter: Chris Cullari, Jennifer Raite, Producer: Marcei A. Brown, Andrew Miller, Jessica Rhoades, Jeanette Volturno, Distributor: Saban Films, Paramount Home Media)

*†Barbarian / USA 2022 (Director: Zach Cregger, Screenwriter: Zach Cregger, Producer: Roy Lee, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules, Arnon Milchan, Distributor: 20th Century Studios)

§Beauty / USA 2022 (Director: Andrew Dosunmu, Screenwriter: Lena Waithe, Producer: Michael Ellenberg, Lena Waithe, Distributor: Netflix )

*†¶Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / USA 2022 (Director: Ryan Coogler, Screenwriter: Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, Producer: Kevin Feige, Nate Moore, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)

*¶Blonde / USA 2022 (Director: Andrew Dominik, Screenwriter: Andrew Dominik, Producer: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson, Distributor: Netflix)

*†Bodies Bodies Bodies / USA 2022 (Director: Halina Reijn, Screenwriter: Sarah DeLappe, Producer: Ali Herting, David Hinojosa, Distributor: A24)

§Brazen / USA 2022 (Director: Monika Mitchell, Screenwriter: Edithe Swensen, Donald Martin, Suzette Couture, Producer: Stephanie Germain, Peter Guber, Peter E. Strauss, Distributor: Netflix)

†Breaking / USA 2022 (Director: Abi Damaris Corbin, Screenwriter: Abi Damaris Corbin, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Producer: Salman Al-Rashid, Mackenzie Fargo, Sam Frohman, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Distributor: Bleecker Street Media)

¶Causeway / USA 2022 (Director: Lila Neugebauer, Screenwriter: Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, Elizabeth Sanders, Producer: Justine Ciarrocchi, Jennifer Lawrence, Distributor: A24)

§Deborah / USA 2022 (Director: Noga Pnueli, Screenwriter: Noga Pnueli, Producer: Megan Halpern, Terry Huang, Distributor: 1091 Pictures)

§Definition Please / USA 2022 (Director: Sujata Day, Screenwriter: Sujata Day, Producer: Sujata Day, Cameron Fife, Ritesh Rajan, Datari Turner, Distributor: Array, Netflix)

§Diamond in the Rough / USA 2022 (Director: Jeannette Godoy, Screenwriter: Grace Church, Crystal Ferreiro, James Sommers, Producer: Jeannette Godoy, Griffin Johnson, Mckenna Marshall, Nick Phillips, Adam Wescott, Distributor: Creator+)

*Disenchanted / USA 2022 (Director: Adam Shankman, Screenwriter: Brigitte Hales, Producer: Amy Adams, Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, Distributor: Disney+)

*§Do Revenge / USA 2022 (Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Screenwriter: Celeste Ballard, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Producer: Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Distributor: Netflix)

*†Don’t Worry Darling / USA 2022 (Director: Olivia Wilde, Screenwriter: Katie Silberman, Producer: Roy Lee, Katie Silberman, Olivia Wilde, Miri Yoon, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

†Emily the Criminal / USA 2022 (Director: John Patton Ford, Screenwriter: John Patton Ford, Producer: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes, Distributor: Roadside Attractions)

§End of the Road / USA 2022 (Director: Millicent Shelton, Screenwriter: Christopher J. Moore, David Loughery, Producer: Mark Burg, Tracey E. Edmonds, Brad Kaplan, Distributor: Netflix)

*†¶Everything Everywhere All at Once / USA 2022 (Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Screenwriter: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Producer: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Distributor: A24)

*§Falling for Christmas / USA 2022 (Director: Janeen Damian, Screenwriter: Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Producer: Michael Damian, Brad Krevoy, Distributor: Netflix)

*The Fallout / USA 2022 (Director: Megan Park, Screenwriter: Megan Park, Producer: David Brown, Joannie Burstein, Todd Lundbohm, Rebecca Miller, Giulia Prenna, Shaun Sanghani, Cara Shine Ballarini, Distributor: HBO Max)

†Father Stu / USA 2022 (Director: Rosalind Ross, Screenwriter: Rosalind Ross, Producer: Jordon Foss, Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Distributor: Columbia Pictures)

*Fresh / USA 2022 (Director: Mimi Cave, Screenwriter: Lauryn Kahn, Producer: Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick, Distributor: Hulu)

†§The Good House / USA 2022 (Director: Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky, Screenwriter: Thomas Bezucha, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky, Producer: Jane Rosenthal, Aaron Ryder, Berry Welsh, Distributor: Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate)

§Good Luck to You, Leo Grande / UK/USA 2022 (Director: Sophie Hyde, Screenwriter: Katy Brand, Producer: Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Distributor: Hulu)

*The Good Nurse / USA 2022 (Director: Tobias Lindholm, Screenwriter: Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Producer: Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, Michael Jackman, Distributor: Netflix)

*Hocus Pocus 2 / USA 2022 (Director: Anne Fletcher, Screenwriter: Jen D’Angelo, Producer: Lynn Harris, Distributor: Disney+)

†Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul / USA 2022 (Director: Adamma Ebo, Screenwriter: Adamma Ebo, Producer: Sterling K. Brown, Jessamine Burgum, Matthew R. Cooper, Amandla Crichlow, Kara Durrett, Adanne Ebo, Regina Hall, Daniel Kaluuya, Rowan Riley, Distributor: Focus Features, Peacock)

§How to Blow Up a Pipeline / USA 2022 (Director: Daniel Goldhaber, Screenwriter: Ariela Barer, Jordan Sjol, Daniel Goldhaber, Producer: Ariela Barer, Alex Black, Daniel Goldhaber, Alex Hughes, Isa Mazzei, Adam Wyatt Tate, David Grove Churchill Viste, Distributor: Neon)

§How to Please a Woman / Australia 2022 (Director: Renée Webster, Screenwriter: Renée Webster, Producer: Tania Chambers, Judi Levine, Distributor: Brainstorm Media)

*I Came By / UK/USA 2022 (Director: Babak Anvari, Screenwriter: Babak Anvari, Namsi Khan, Producer: Lucan Toh, Distributor: Netflix)

†I Wanna Dance With Somebody / USA 2022 (Director: Kasi Lemmons, Screenwriter: Anthony McCarten, Producer: Clive Davis, Patricia Houston, Matt Jackson, Jeff Kalligheri, Molly Smith, Matthew Salloway, Christina Papagjika, Denis O’Sullivan, Lawrence Mestel, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Distributor: Tristar Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

†Infinite Storm / USA 2022 (Director: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert, Screenwriter: Joshua Rollins, Producer: Jenny Halper, Celine Rattray, Mike Sobiloff, Peter Sobiloff, Trudie Styler, Naomi Watts, Distributor: Bleecker Street)

*†The Invitation / USA 2022 (Director: Jessica M. Thompson, Screenwriter: Blair Butler, Producer: Emile Gladstone, Distributor: Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

§Ivy + Bean / USA/UK 2022 (Director: Elissa Down, Screenwriter: Jeff Stockwell, Kathy Waugh, Producer: Anne Brogan, Melanie Stokes, Distributor: Netflix)

§Jane / USA 2022 (Director: Sabrina Jaglom, Screenwriter: Sabrina Jaglom, Rishi Rajani, Producer: Deborah Liebling, Madelaine Petsch, Nick Phillips, Adam Wescott, Distributor: Blue Fox Entertainment)

§Juniper / USA 2022 (Director: Katherine Dudas, Screenwriter: Olivia Blue, Katherine Dudas, Madison Lawlor, Decker Sadowski, Producer: Olivia Blue, Katherine Dudas, Madison Lawlor, Jacob Nichols, Decker Sadowski, Distributor: Showtime Networks)

§The Justice of Bunny King / New Zealand 2022 (Director: Gaysorn Thavat, Screenwriter: Sophie Henderson, Producer: Emma Slade, Distributor: FilmRise)

*†The Lost City / USA 2022 (Director: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, Screenwriter: Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee, Aaron Nee, Producer: Sandra Bullock, Liza Chasin, Seth Gordon, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

*§Lou / USA 2022 (Director: Anna Foerster, Screenwriter: Maggie Cohn, Jack Stanley, Producer: J.J. Abrams, Jon Cohen, Hannah Minghella, Distributor: Netflix)

*§Luckiest Girl Alive / USA 2022 (Director: Mike Barker, Screenwriter: Jessica Knoll, Producer: Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Mila Kunis, Bruna Papandrea, Jeanne Snow, Distributor: Netflix)

†Mack & Rita / USA 2022 (Director: Katie Aselton, Screenwriter: Madeline Walter, Paul Welsh, Producer: Stephanie Heaton, Diane Keaton, Jina Panebianco, Dori A. Rath, Alex Saks, Distributor: Gravitas Premiere)

†¶Marcel the Shell with Shoes On / USA 2022 (Director: Dean Fleischer Camp, Screenwriter: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Producer: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey, Distributor: A24)

†Marry Me / USA 2022 (Director: Kat Coiro, Screenwriter: John Rogers, Tami Sagher, Harper Dill, Producer: Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, John Rogers, Distributor: Universal Pictures, Peacock)

†Mr. Malcolm’s List / Ireland 2022 (Director: Emma Holly Jones, Screenwriter: Suzanne Allain, Producer: Katie Holly, Emma Holly Jones, Laura Lewis, Laura Rister, Distributor: Bleecker Street)

†¶Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris / USA 2022 (Director: Anthony Fabian, Screenwriter: Carroll Cartwright, Anthony Fabian, Keith Thompson, Olivia Hetreed, Producer: Guillaume Benski, Anthony Fabian, Xavier Marchand, Distributor: Focus Features)

§My Father’s Dragon / USA, Ireland 2022 (Director: Nora Twomey, Screenwriter: Meg LeFauve, Producer: Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young, Tomm Moore Distributor: Netflix)

*§Persuasion / USA 2022 (Director: Carrie Cracknell, Screenwriter: Ron Bass, Alice Victoria Winslow, Producer: Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, Distributor: Netflix)

§Pretty Problems / USA 2022 (Director: Kestrin Pantera, Screenwriter: Michael Tennant, Producer: Katya Alexander, Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Distributor: IFC Films)

*Prey / USA 2022 (Director: Dan Trachtenberg, Screenwriter: Patrick Aison, Producer: John Davis, Marty P. Ewing, Jhane Myers, Distributor: Hulu)

*§Purple Hearts / USA 2022 (Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Screenwriter: Kyle Jarrow, Liz W. Garcia, Producer: Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, Leslie Morgenstein, Distributor: Netflix)

†Redeeming Love / USA, South Africa 2022 (Director: DJ Caruso, Screenwriter: DJ Caruso, Francine Rivers, Producer: Cindy Bond, Wayne Fitzjohn, Michael Scott, Simon Swart, Vlokkie Gordon, David A.R. White, Brittany Yost, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

§Rescued by Ruby / USA 2022 (Director: Katt Shea, Screenwriter: Karen Janszen, Producer: Dan Angel, Jane Charles, Brian Gott, Distributor: Netflix)

§The Royal Treatment / USA, New Zealand 2022 (Director: Rick Jacobson, Screenwriter: Holly Hester, Producer: Ellen Marano, Laura Marano, Vanessa Marano, Chloe Smith, Holly Hester, Distributor: Netflix)

*§The School for Good and Evil / USA 2022 (Director: Paul Feig, Screenwriter: David Magee, Paul Feig, Producer: Paul Fieg, Laura Fischer, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Jane Startz, Distributor: Netflix)

†She Said / USA 2022 (Director: Maria Schrader, Screenwriter: Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Producer: Lexi Barta, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

§The Sky Is Everywhere / USA 2022 (Director: Josephine Decker, Screenwriter: Jandy Nelson, Producer: Josephine Decker, Allison Rose Carter, Denise Di Novi, Margaret French-Isaac, Distributor: A24, Apple Tv+)

§Sneakerella / USA 2022 (Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Screenwriter: George Gore II, Mindy Stern, Tamara Chestna, David Light, Joseph Raso, Distributor: Disney+)

§Tall Girl 2 / USA 2022 (Director: Emily Ting, Screenwriter: Sam Wolfson, Producer: McG, Corey L. Marsh, Mary Viola, Distributor: Netflix)

*†Three Thousand Years of Longing / USA 2022 (Director: George Miller, Screenwriter: George Miller, Augusta Gore, Producer: George Miller, Doug Mitchell, Distributor: United Artists Releasing)

†Till / USA 2023 (Director: Chinonye Chukwu, Screenwriter: Chinoye Chukwu, Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, Producer: Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly, Frederick Zollo, Distributor: United Artists Releasing)

§Triple Threat / USA 2022 (Director: Stacey Maltin, Screenwriter: Jay DeYonker, Stacey Maltin, Producer: Stacey Maltin, Carrie Radigan, Jackie Schwartz, Martha Frances Williams, Margarita Zhitnikova, Distributor: Gravitas Ventures)

*¶Turning Red / USA 2022 (Director: Domee Shi, Screenwriter: Domee Shi, Julia Cho, Producer: Lindsey Collins, Distributor: Disney+)

†Umma / USA 2022 (Director: Iris K. Shim, Screenwriter: Iris K. Shim, Producer: Zainab Azizi, Sam Raimi, Distributor: Stage 6 Films, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

§The Weekend Away / USA, UK 2022 (Director: Kim Farrant, Screenwriter: Sarah Alderson, Producer: Charlie Morrison, Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Distributor: Netflix)

§Wendell & Wild / USA 2022 (Director: Henry Selick, Screenwriter: Henry Selick, Jordan Peele, Producer: Henry Selick, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, Distributor: Netflix)

*†Where the Crawdads Sing / USA 2022 (Director: Olivia Newman, Screenwriter: Lucy Alibar, Producer: Lauren Levy Neustadter, Reese Witherspoon, Distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

*†The Woman King / USA 2022 (Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood, Screenwriter: Dana Stevens, Producer: Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon, Distributor: Tristar Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

¶Women Talking / USA 2023 (Director: Sarah Polley, Screenwriter: Sarah Polley, Miriam Toews, Producer: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand, Distributor: United Artists Releasing, Orion Pictures)

*The Wonder / USA, UK 2022 (Director: Sebastián Lelio, Screenwriter: Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch, Producer: Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Distributor: Netflix)

About ReFrame

Founded and led by Sundance Institute and Women In Film, Los Angeles (WIF), ReFrame is an initiative that employs a unique strategy: a peer-to-peer approach, in which ReFrame Ambassadors engage with senior industry decision-makers at over 50 Partner Companies to implement ReFrame systemic change programs. The initiative’s goals are to provide research, support, and a practical framework that can be used by Partner companies to mitigate bias during the creative decision-making and hiring process, celebrate successes, and measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry on all levels.

The ReFrame Council, which leads the strategic direction of the organization with ReFrame Director Andria Wilson Mirza, includes the initiative’s founding members, WIF Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer, former Sundance CEO Keri Putnam, and Oscar-winning producer, WIF President Emeritas and founder of Welle Entertainment Cathy Schulman, alongside Channing Dungey (Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group), Franklin Leonard (Founder, The Black List), Rena Ronson (Head of UTA Independent Film Group), and Michelle Satter (Founding Senior Director, Artist Programs, Sundance Institute). ReFrame is made possible by support from The David and Lura Lovell Foundation; IMDbPro; Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity; Endeavor Impact; Delta Air Lines; Adobe; and the Women at Sundance Leadership Council.

About IMDbPro

IMDbPro is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership service empowers professionals with information and features designed to help them achieve success throughout all stages of their career. An IMDbPro standard membership includes the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools for members to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad, and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient feature that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The IMDbPro free membership includes features for professionals to self-identify and manage the display of certain information about themselves and their careers on IMDb and IMDbPro and limited access to industry news, research, and cast and crew notices. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities.

Contacts

[email protected]

Read full story here