ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) today announced that its flagship Intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence “RI”, has once again reset the bar for what artificial intelligence can achieve in creative media. The latest update, released at 12:22 a.m. PT, enhances RI’s ability to generate and edit images with a level of detail and accuracy that competitors like Google’s Gemini (GOOGL) and OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5 backed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) cannot match.

From producing a specific year, make, and model of a vehicle in an exact color and placing it on the Pebble Beach concours lawn, to maintaining perfect character and scene consistency across edits, RI continues to outperform the competition. By comparison, Gemini struggles with accuracy, and ChatGPT-5 still cannot reliably preserve subjects during edits.

RI can even take old low resolution or even black and white photos and upscale them to high resolution or colorize while maintaining perfect consistency. Or combine images to create out of this world images.

But RI’s power extends well beyond images. It is the only AI capable of delivering cinema-quality 4K video and award-eligible music in virtually any genre and language, while also writing code and performing advanced research. No other platform combines these features in a single, seamless solution.

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media, commented:

“RI didn’t just an upgrade, it’s a paradigm shift. We’ve proven that world-class image, video, and music creation can be available instantly to billions of devices without massive data centers or costly chips. Smarter, faster, greener, and available everywhere, RI is the future of AI today.”

Unlike resource-intensive rivals, RI operates on a distributed architecture that draws power from the connected world. It is self-learning at its core, continually improving without retraining cycles, and does so with a fraction of the energy use and environmental impact.

Already accessible on nearly every iPhone and Android device worldwide without the need of involving the app store, potentially covering over 5 billion smartphones and tablets, RI is one of the most accessible and scalable AI platforms in history. Investors have taken notice: RLTR has been one of the best-performing AI stocks this summer, outpacing giants such as (MSFT), (NVDA), (PLTR), and (GOOGL).

About ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR): ReelTime Rentals, Inc., doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a publicly traded Seattle-based media and technology innovator. Its flagship product, Reel Intelligence (RI), is a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that merges real-time learning with distributed computing to deliver next-generation content creation across video, music, images, code, and more in a single, unified experience. In addition to RI, ReelTime produces and distributes multimedia content and has been a pioneer in virtual reality production and immersive storytelling. The company continues to push the boundaries of how media is created, consumed, and monetized in the digital age, aiming to democratize cutting-edge technology for creators and users worldwide.

