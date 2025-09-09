Capstone Prepared to Capture Market Share as Remodeling Demand Rebounds

New Zonda Data Signals Strong Rebound in Remodeling Demand; Capstone Positioned to Capitalize with Scale, Control, and Efficiency

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, has published a new article on its strategy to capture the expected wave of remodeling demand.

Key Highlights:

Growth Ahead: Zonda projects deferred remodeling demand will surge as rates ease, echoing past cycles of 25-plus percent annual growth.

Built for the Cycle: While many businesses retrenched, Capstone expanded its footprint, integrated acquisitions, and strengthened its position as the industry’s most efficient platform.

Capstone’s Advantages: Capstone’s unique scale, brand ownership, and operational efficiency position the company to capture outsized share of resurging remodeling demand.

Zonda, a national housing research firm, forecasts that deferred remodeling demand will return quickly with expected rate cuts. In past cycles, remodeling spend rose more than 25 percent annually for three consecutive years after downturns. Today’s housing fundamentals suggest the recovery could be even stronger.1

Capstone is positioned to capture this rebound in demand, thanks to unique structural advantages built over the past several years.

Scale: A broader footprint reduces logistics costs and accelerates distribution.

Control: More than half of sales come from owned or exclusive brands, ensuring availability and consistency.

Efficiency: Digital tools and logistics upgrades are already driving margin gains and will scale with demand.

“Remodeling demand is cyclical. It was always going to return,” said Matt Lipman, CEO of Capstone Holding Corp. “By leaning in over the past couple of years, we’ve built structural advantages that position us to lead the market as that demand returns.“

With more acquisitions in the pipeline, Capstone plans to continue consolidating a fragmented industry and improving the dealer and contractor experience.

Read the full article on Capstone’s website.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses

focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company’s strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company’s filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

1 https://zondahome.com/preview-the-latest-building-products-outlook-forecast/

