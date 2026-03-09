ReElement Technologies Announces Conference Participation for Week of March 9

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources”) through its affiliated minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining for commercial and defense industries, today announced its participation in a series of conferences and meetings during the week of March 9, 2026. These engagements are intended to advance customer, investor, and strategic partner discussions around critical mineral supply chains and circular economy solutions.

12th Annual UNC Clean Tech Summit

Date: March 9 – 10, 2026

Location: The Friday Conference Center at UNC, Chapel Hill, NC

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-founder and Executive Director of ReElement Technologies, will participate in the “Circularity / Closing the Loop: Critical Minerals and Rare Earths” panel on March 9th from 4:45 – 5:45 PM.

To arrange a meeting with Mark during the event, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

For press inquiries or press passes to UNC, please contact:

Emily Williams

Communications Director, UNC Institute for the Environment

919-962-0965.

The two-day UNC Cleantech Summit brings together a network of global industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and the future workforce to learn about energy innovations and the cleantech economy. The 2026 event will spotlight energy generation, global innovation, resiliency and adaptability, real estate, insurance, energy security, critical minerals, microgrids, circularity, biotech, energy affordability, policy, artificial intelligence, load growth, and more. To learn more about the UNC Clean Tech Summit please click HERE.

2026 REMADE® Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference

Date: March 11 – 12, 2026

Location: National Academy of Sciences Building, Washington, DC

Ben Kincaid, CEO ReElement Technologies Africa, will participate in the panel discussion titled “Recovering & Recycling Critical Minerals to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chain Resilience” on March 11 at 1:15 PM.

To schedule a meeting with Ben during the conference, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

For press inquiries or press passes, please contact:

Megan Connor Murphy

Director, Marketing & Communications

REMADE Institute

585-339-8379.

The REMADE Institute’s annual Circular Economy Tech Summit and Conference advances the national dialogue around how circular economy solutions and sustainable manufacturing can help strengthen the United States’ energy, environmental, economic, and supply chain resilience goals. To learn more about the conference, please click HERE.

Financing the Next Critical Minerals Frontier: AI and Advanced Innovation

Date: March 11, 2026

Location: Meridian International Center, Washington, DC

Rhett Rezendes, Government Relations Associate at ReElement Technologies, will be in attendance.

To schedule a meeting with Rhett during the event, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

This event, hosted by the Hamm Institute for American Energy, Emerson Collective, Silverado Policy Accelerator, and Meridian International Center, will convene investors, senior government officials, and corporate leaders to examine the capital, technology, and strategies required to secure America’s critical mineral supply chain. The discussion builds upon the recent critical minerals ministerial and focuses on advancing innovation, investment, and supply chain resilience. To learn more please click HERE.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, an affiliate of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable “Powered by ReElement” process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners’ material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain’s growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

