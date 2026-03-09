C2 Blockchain Reports 803 Million DOG (Bitcoin) Holdings Following Strategic Accumulation of Bitcoin-Native Digital Assets

Company Acquires 78.3 Million Additional DOG Tokens as Bitcoin’s Runes Asset Layer Continues to Develop

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 803,189,960 DOG, representing over 0.8% of the asset’s total 100 billion token supply.

The updated holdings reflect the acquisition of 78,308,110 additional DOG (Bitcoin) tokens since the Company’s previous treasury update of 724,881,850 DOG, representing approximately 10.8% growth in the Company’s DOG holdings.

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol, which launched alongside the April 2024 Bitcoin halving. The protocol enables fungible digital assets to be created and transferred directly on Bitcoin’s base layer, expanding the network’s on-chain asset ecosystem.

The Company’s DOG holdings are custodied with Kraken, and balances are independently verifiable through public blockchain data. C2 Blockchain also provides treasury transparency through its public dashboard at C2DOG.com.

“Bitcoin continues to evolve beyond its original role as a monetary network into a broader infrastructure layer for digital assets,” said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. “Our treasury strategy focuses on disciplined participation in this emerging Bitcoin-native asset ecosystem.”

Bitcoin Halving and the Growth of Bitcoin-Native Assets

The April 2024 Bitcoin halving reduced the block subsidy awarded to miners and historically has altered the economic structure of the Bitcoin network. At the same time, the introduction of the Runes protocol created a new framework for issuing fungible digital assets directly on Bitcoin’s base layer.

Since its launch, Runes-based assets have contributed to increased transaction activity on the Bitcoin network. Assets issued via the protocol, including DOG (Bitcoin), operate directly within this on-chain transaction framework.

Network activity levels may fluctuate and do not necessarily correlate with digital asset pricing or market performance.

Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

C2 Blockchain incorporates digital assets as part of its broader treasury management strategy. The Company evaluates acquisitions based on:

Capital availability

Liquidity conditions

Custody infrastructure

Regulatory developments

Strategic alignment with the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings depending on market conditions, operational requirements, and capital allocation priorities.

Financial Reporting Considerations

Digital assets, including DOG (Bitcoin), are accounted for in accordance with applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement or other remeasurement requirements. As a result, fluctuations in the market value of DOG (Bitcoin) may impact the Company’s reported financial results in future reporting periods.

The Company will provide appropriate disclosures regarding digital asset valuation and accounting treatment in its periodic filings.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The Company focuses on digital asset treasury management and participation in Bitcoin-native ecosystems within a public-market governance framework.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding digital asset strategy, capital allocation plans, treasury management, network developments, and future business initiatives.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: digital asset price volatility; regulatory developments; changes in accounting standards; liquidity constraints; custody risks; cybersecurity risks; and market conditions. Additional information regarding risks is available in the Company’s filings on OTCMarkets.com.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements.

