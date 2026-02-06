Redwood AI Corp. (formerly Marshall Technologies Corp.) Announces Closing of IPO and Listing of Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Redwood AI Corp. (formerly, Marshall Technologies Corp.) (CSE:AIRX) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the “Common Shares“) are listed for trading (the “Listing”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) on February 6, 2026, under the symbol “AIRX”.

In connection with the Listing, the Company filed a long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 (the “Prospectus“) with the Alberta Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission, respectively. For further information, please see the Prospectus under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,850,000 restricted share units and 50,000 stock options to certain directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan. All such securities are subject to restrictions on resale and transfer in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

About Redwood AI Corp. (formerly, Marshall Technologies Corp.)

Redwood AI is a Vancouver-based artificial intelligence company providing software and analytics solutions for chemical and pharmaceutical development. Its platform integrates state-of-the-art AI models, cheminformatics, and operational data to support synthesis planning, process optimization, and supply-chain decision-making, helping reduce time, cost, and risk from early development through commercialization.

