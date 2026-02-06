Gulf Bridge International Clarifies It Has No Connection to GulfBridge Holdings or RimalWasl Network

Gulf Bridge International, upon receiving several reports from well-meaning individuals, would like to clarify a few important points. Firstly, recent articles circulating online were clearly referring to gulfbridge.org (GulfBridge Holdings), and not to Gulf Bridge International. We wish to emphasize that Gulf Bridge International is in no way connected to off-ramping activities. The article referenced by those who brought this matter to our attention was published by MEXC, a major exchange, and the original source of the information can be traced back to a TechBullion article, which further details how this confusion arose.

Secondly, Gulf Bridge International wishes to clarify that it has no business, operational, or organizational affiliation with GulfBridge Holdings or any other entities referenced in recent media coverage. This statement is issued solely to distinguish Gulf Bridge International from unrelated organizations and is not intended to comment on or characterize the activities of any third parties. Additionally, RimalWasl Guarantee has no connection to Gulf Bridge International. We acknowledge that recent publications may not have clearly differentiated between similarly named entities, which may have contributed to confusion. We trust that this clarification provides the necessary distinction and helps ensure accurate understanding going forward.

About Gulf Bridge International

Gulf Bridge International (GBI) is a leading global telecommunications infrastructure provider dedicated to enabling high-performance connectivity between the Middle East and the rest of the world. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Doha, Qatar, GBI owns and operates a resilient, carrier-grade fiber-optic network that includes both submarine and terrestrial cable systems extending across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

At the core of GBI’s operations is the GBI Smart Network, a fully managed, multi-layered global connectivity platform designed to support carriers, internet service providers (ISPs), governments, and enterprise customers. Through this network, GBI delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale transmission solutions, IP capacity options, and digital connectivity services that empower businesses and support the region’s digital transformation.

GBI’s infrastructure spans more than 40,000 kilometers of submarine and terrestrial cables, connecting key data hubs from the Persian Gulf to Europe and Asia, with multiple points of presence and cable landing stations across strategic locations. This extensive network enables scalable bandwidth options, high-availability services, and low-latency connectivity that underpin modern digital ecosystems and critical communications infrastructure.

The company’s mission is to provide reliable and diverse infrastructure that supports innovation, bridges digital divides, and contributes to the economic growth of the regions it serves. GBI’s commitment to excellence, technical reliability, and ethical business practices positions it as a trusted partner for global communication and cloud-enabled services.

This clarification is provided to accurately represent GBI’s core business activities and to reaffirm that Gulf Bridge International’s operations are entirely distinct and separate from the entities referenced in recent RimalWasl-related coverage.

