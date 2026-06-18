Redwood AI Announces Initiation of Chemical Risk Assessment Module

Also Announces Appointment of Dr. Noah Burns as Scientific Advisor

Redwood AI Corp. (CSNX:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(FSE:Y0N)(WKN:A422EZ) (“Redwood” or the “Company“) announces the initiation of a chemical risk assessment module being developed as part of the Company’s Reactosphere platform. The initiative will be led by Dr. Noah Burns, who is internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of organic synthesis, particularly in the development of new strategies and methodologies for constructing highly complex molecular architectures. The initiative is being developed to support the advancement of chemical safety, risk assessment, and responsible dual-use technology development by bringing together academic and industry participants with expertise in synthetic chemistry, chemical data, safety assessment, and AI-enabled research tools.

The Chemical Risk Assessment Module is being developed as a new capability within Reactosphere and is intended to support the development of improved chemical data resources, practical technical input, and user feedback that can strengthen Redwood’s existing Reactosphere and Q-SAFE platforms. Redwood believes that access to high-quality chemical risk assessment data will be important as the Company continues to advance AI-powered tools for chemistry research, hazardous chemical screening, and broader chemical classification applications.

Chemical safety and risk assessment are increasingly important areas in both commercial and public-sector environments, particularly where technologies may have dual-use applications across pharmaceutical development, industrial chemistry, defence, security, and public safety. Through this initiative, Redwood intends to work with academic and industry collaborators to provide a tool for chemists, safety professionals, and industry users to evaluate chemical risk, prioritize compounds, and assess potentially hazardous materials.

The Company expects the resulting datasets, user feedback, and technical guidance to be incorporated directly into the Reactosphere Chemical Risk Assessment Module, while also informing future enhancements to the company’s Q-SAFE chemical screening capabilities, including tools designed to support chemical classification, experimental planning, and more reliable decision-making in settings where safety, regulatory awareness, and responsible innovation are critical. Redwood views the Chemical Risk Assessment Module as a preliminary step in building a broader research and industry network around responsible AI-enabled chemistry and identifying future collaboration opportunities across drug discovery, chemical development, safety screening, and dual-use technology environments. The Reactosphere Chemical Risk Assessment Module is intended to complement Redwood’s existing retrosynthesis, route planning, procurement, and optimization capabilities. The module is being designed to help users assess chemical hazards, identify compounds with elevated safety concerns, support regulatory awareness, and incorporate risk considerations earlier in the research and development process.

“This project is about building a stronger scientific and practical foundation for how chemical risk can be evaluated within AI-enabled chemistry tools. By working with Dr. Burns and engaging academic and industry participants, Redwood expects to gain valuable feedback on the types of data, screening approaches, and safety considerations that matter most to real-world users. We believe this initiative can help Redwood build greater scientific credibility around its AI chemistry programs and support the development of tools that are technically advanced, practical, responsible, and grounded in the realities of chemical research,” stated Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood.

The Company also announces that Dr. Burns has joined the Company as a Scientific Advisor. Burns is an associate professor of chemistry at Stanford University and principal investigator of The Burns Lab, a research group within Stanford’s Department of Chemistry. The Burns Lab explores halogenation chemistry, novel reagent development, catalysis, and the total synthesis of structurally unique natural products. These areas hold untapped potential in drug development, particularly in evaluating the therapeutic properties of strained ring synthesis, chiral organohalogens, and lipid-based molecules with novel physical and biological characteristics.[1]

Over the course of his career, Dr. Burns has received research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). His academic journey includes a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University and a Ph.D. from the Scripps Research Institute. In recognition of his early research excellence, he was named a Terman Fellow at Stanford University in 2013.[2]

He is also the recipient of numerous awards, including the Hirata Award, the Eli Lilly Young Investigator Award, an NSF CAREER Award, the Amgen Young Investigator Award, and was named a Kavli Fellow[3], an honor awarded by the National Academy of Sciences to early-career researchers selected to participate in the Kavli Frontiers of Science symposium. His work has also led to a patent in the area of lipid nanoparticle technology, with corresponding international filings related to methods for encapsulating nucleic acids. [4]

As Scientific Advisor, Dr. Burns will contribute to the Company’s research and development (R&D) roadmap and provide strategic input on advancing AI-powered tools to tackle challenging problems in synthetic chemistry.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI’s platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

“Louis Dron“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the development, scope, and anticipated capabilities of the Company’s chemical risk assessment module and related platform technologies; (ii) the expected incorporation of datasets, user feedback, and technical guidance into such technologies; and (iii) the potential applications of the Company’s platform in areas including chemical safety, classification, screening, and research and development. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the availability of technical expertise, the ability to develop and integrate datasets, ongoing collaboration with academic and industry participants, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied therein. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the early-stage nature of the Company’s technology development; the ability to successfully develop, test and deploy the proposed module and related features; reliance on third-party data, collaborators and research inputs; changes in regulatory, scientific or market conditions; and general risks associated with technology development and commercialization. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, except as required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

[1] https://chemistry.stanford.edu/people/noah-burns

[2] https://cap.stanford.edu/profiles/viewCV?facultyId=58650&name=Noah_Burns

[3] https://cap.stanford.edu/profiles/viewCV?facultyId=58650&name=Noah_Burns

[4] https://cap.stanford.edu/profiles/viewCV?facultyId=58650&name=Noah_Burns

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

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