Redfin Reports U.S. Home Prices Hit All-Time High

While the median home-sale price is sitting at a record high, it’s notably lower than the median asking price. That’s because sellers are open to negotiating in today’s cooling housing market, in which sellers outnumber buyers.

Prices are at an all-time high even though this spring’s housing market is fairly cool because prices don’t yet fully reflect the historic imbalance of sellers and buyers in today’s market. Note that sale prices are seasonal and typically peak in June or July, and that price growth is cooling: The 1% year-over-year increase is in line with the last several weeks, but down from about 5% at the start of the year.

While the median sale price is at an all-time high, it’s roughly $26,000 lower than the median asking price of $422,238. That 6% discount is similar to that of the last several weeks, but marks a reversal from 2021 and 2022, when the median sale price was typically much higher than the median list price because the market favored sellers.

Homes are selling for under asking price because there are many more sellers than buyers in today’s market. That gives buyers the upper hand and often allows them to negotiate prices down, though it’s still difficult for many people to afford homes because costs are so high. New listings of homes for sale are up 4.4% year over year, and total listings are up 14.5%. Meanwhile, pending sales are down 1.5% year over year, and mortgage-purchase applications are down 3% week over week.

Homebuying demand has been fairly weak this spring due to widespread economic uncertainty and high housing costs. In addition to sale prices sitting at an all-time high, the median monthly housing payment is just $53 shy of its own all-time high.

“I’m explaining to sellers more and more that we need to be strategic in our pricing strategy because homes that are overpriced, even slightly, are likely to sit on the market and invite buyers to negotiate,” said Kelly Connally, a Redfin Premier agent in Tulsa, OK. “Pricing is most important, but with fewer buyers than usual out there, sellers should also make sure their home is in excellent condition and be ready to make repairs upon inspection. There are a few exceptions: Homes in desirable locations that are in perfect condition are still hot and typically sell at or above asking price.”

The mismatch between supply and demand is likely to lead to a nationwide decline in home-sale prices by the end of the year.

Leading indicators Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.87% (June 18) Down slightly from 6.93% one week earlier Down from 7.04% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.81% (week ending June 18) Down from 6.89% three weeks earlier, but still near the highest level since Feb. Down from 6.95% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Down 3% from a week earlier (as of week ending June 13) Up 14% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index Down 5% from a month earlier (as of week ending June 15) Up 1% A measure of tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Touring activity Up 36% from the start of the year (as of June 16) At this time last year, it was up 28% from the start of 2024 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company Google searches for “home for sale” Up 10% from a month earlier (as of June 16) Unchanged Google Trends

Key housing-market data U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending June 15, 2025 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending June 15, 2025 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $396,500 1% All-time high Median asking price $422,238 5% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,820 at a 6.81% mortgage rate 4.5% Down $53 from May’s record high Pending sales 87,397 -1.5% New listings 102,784 4.4% Active listings 1,160,350 14.5% Smallest increase in 15 months Months of supply 4 +0.7 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions Share of homes off market in two weeks 37.2% Down from 41% Median days on market 36 +5 days Share of homes sold above list price 28.6% Down from 32% Average sale-to-list price ratio 99.1% Down from 99.6%

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending June 15, 2025 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Philadelphia (5.5%) New Brunswick, NJ (5.4%) Pittsburgh (5.3%) Nassau County, NY (5%) New York (4%) Oakland, CA (-5.9%) Jacksonville, FL (-3.9%) Dallas (-3.1%) San Diego (-2.4%) Atlanta (-2%) Declined in 12 metros Pending sales Cincinnati (5.2%) Chicago (5%) Dallas (4.1%) San Francisco (4%) Columbus, OH (4%) San Jose, CA (-18.5%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (-15.5%) Las Vegas (-14.9%) Miami (-14.6%) San Diego (-11.1%) New listings Warren, MI (14%) Cincinnati (13.7%) Columbus, OH (11.3%) Cleveland (10.3%) Indianapolis (9.5%) Tampa, FL (-11.5%) Orlando, FL (-8.7%) Jacksonville, FL (-7.2%) San Jose, CA (-7%) Atlanta (-6.6%)

