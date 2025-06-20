LG ANNOUNCES CANADIAN PRICING AND AVAILABILITY OF 2025 TV LINEUP

LG 2025 OLED and QNED TVS Deliver Exceptional Picture Quality, Enhanced Brightness, Incredible Gaming Performance and AI Personalization

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ – Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) announced Canadian pricing and availability of its 2025 media entertainment solutions lineup, which includes its industry-leading, LG OLED evo TV lineup and the QNED series – a premium LCD TV lineup that incorporates key innovations, such as advanced AI capabilities and wireless convenience.

LG is also enhancing its lifestyle category with the LG StanbyME 2 – a versatile and high-quality entertainment solution.

LG OLED evo TV Lineup

As the global leader in OLED TV innovation for 12 consecutive years1, LG continues to deliver cutting-edge technology that meets evolving consumer preferences. The LG 2025 OLED evo lineup enhances the home entertainment experience with the latest AI-driven technology and AI-powered personalization through webOS.

LG OLED evo G5

Powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen2, the LG OLED evo G5 boasts a 45% increase in brightness compared to its predecessor, the LG OLED evo G4, thanks to Brightness Booster Ultimate technology2 and AI-driven picture enhancements. The G5 delivers stellar picture quality with enhanced brightness. It also features ‘Perfect Black’ and ‘Perfect Colour’ Certifications,3 ensuring deeper blacks and more vibrant, accurate colours for an unmatched viewing experience. The G5 offers a personalized and convenient user experience through its webOS 25 smart platform and multiple AI capabilities. It also supports Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation, Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos®,4 AI Sound Pro for immersive audio, as well as gaming features including 4K, 165Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. The LG OLED evo G5 series features a one wall design with narrow bezels and flush to the wall mounting, or optional stand, and is an ideal choice for both cinematic viewing and gaming. It is available in five screen sizes (55/65/77/83/97-inch) with an MSRP starting at $3,099.99.

____________________________ 1 Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details. 2 Available on 55/65/77/83″ OLED evo G5. Brightness Booster Max available on 97″ OLED evo G5 3 Verified by UL Solutions for Perfect Black technology delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux and Perfect Colour technology delivers colour consistency levels >99% up to 500lux. 4 Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.; Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported; Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

LG OLED evo C5

The C5 series offers a captivating home entertainment experience with its remarkable picture and audio quality, boasting ‘Perfect Black’ and ‘Perfect Colour’ Certifications,3 along with Brightness Booster technology5 powered by the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8. This series also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos®,4 utilizing AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro to refine visuals and create virtual 11.1.2 channel audio, while the AI Picture/Sound Wizard customizes settings based on individual preferences. Gamers will appreciate features including 4K at 144Hz, minimal input lag, VRR support and VESA’s ClearMR 9000 certification for smooth visuals, all within an ultra-slim design that seamlessly integrates into almost any space. The LG OLED evo C5 TV is available in six screen sizes (42/48/55/65/77/83-inch) and has an MSRP starting at $1,699.99.

___________________________ 5 Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek

LG OLED evo B5

The LG OLED B5 combines visual excellence with compelling gaming performance. With ‘Perfect Black’ and ‘Perfect Colour’ technology3 on over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 processor, the LG OLED B5 series is designed to create an incredible viewing experience. Like other LG OLED models, the B5 supports Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, HDR10 Pro and FILMAKER MODE™. For dynamic action and fast-paced gaming, the B5 series delivers a suite of premium gaming features, including NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium & VRR and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Users can enjoy the B5’s gaming features – no console needed – with multiple cloud gaming apps including NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and more.

The 2025 B-series also leverages advanced AI features that understand and adapt to individual audio and visual preferences. By analyzing over 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles, the AI Picture & Sound Wizard develops a personalized viewing experience tailored to the user. This experience is enhanced with the use of the LG AI Magic Remote which allows for quick and easy access to TV controls via the new AI button. AI Welcome greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on their preferences and viewing habits, while AI Voice ID adds convenience by recognizing individual voices, automatically switching profiles and delivering content suggestions that match personal tastes. The LG OLED evo B5 TV is available in five screen sizes (48/55/65/77/83-inch) and has an MSRP starting at $1,699.99.

QNED TV Lineup

Marking a significant leap forward for LCD TVs, LG’s new QNED evo TVs inherit the differentiated value of LG OLED, along with various colour solutions, Mini LED technology, the latest α (Alpha) AI processor, top-tier gaming performance and the versatile award-winning webOS platform. Certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent colour volume5, these cutting-edge TVs reproduce rich, true-to-life colours in both bright and dark environments. With the company’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Colour solution, which replaces quantum dot technology, viewers can expect outstanding depth, clarity and precision regardless of lighting conditions.

LG QNED evo AI (QNED9M)

The LG QNED9M, is LG’s first QNED TV featuring LG’s True Wireless 4K technology. Users can enjoy high-definition wireless 4K 144Hz connectivity without compromising on picture quality or experiencing delays, moving beyond the limitations of traditional wired connections6. This innovation, previously exclusive to the top-tier OLED evo model (M Series), utilizes a separate Zero Connect Box to transmit high-definition video. The QNED evo is designed to minimize screen disconnection and deliver natural images even in a wireless setup. Additionally, it has earned AMD FreeSync Premium certification. The TV itself requires only a power cord, allowing for more convenient storage of gaming consoles and set-top boxes. The QNED9M is available in three screen sizes (65/75/85-inch) and has an MSRP starting at $2,499.99.

LG QNED AI QNED85 MiniLED 4K Smart TV

The LG QNED evo AI 4K TV combines cutting-edge technology to create uniquely bright, colourful images. It has a super-fast native 120Hz refresh rate, so viewers see smoother action; plus, Dimming Pro dynamically adjusts the MiniLED back lights to maintain deep black levels, enabling viewers to be fully immersed in content. Users will enjoy outstanding picture powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2, which uses AI to detect what’s playing and automatically improves the picture and sound quality.

Gamers will experience real-time action with virtually no tearing from FreeSync™, VRR and GeForce NOW for cloud gaming7. Plus, the LG Game Optimizer, Game Dashboard keeps gamers in the action. The QNED85 is available in six screen sizes (50/55/65/75/86 and new100-inch) with an MSRP starting at $1,099.99.

_____________________________ 6 Wireless transmission refers to the transferring of video and audio signals between a TV screen and the Zero Connect Box. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status. 7 Subscription and compatible gaming controller are required.

LG QNED AI QNED80 4k Smart TV

Experience radiant colour and refined detail with the LG QNED80 AI 4K TV. Powered by the α7 AI Processor Gen8, this TV delivers vivid visuals through Dynamic QNED Colour with 100% Colour Volume5. HDR10 Pro enhances each colour for a dramatic effect, while FILMMAKER MODE™ with Ambient Light compensation adapts to surrounding lighting conditions and keeps visuals as close as possible to the director’s original vision. Enjoy LG’s webOS smart platform, offering personalized streaming and software updates for up to 5 years. The QNED80 is available in six screen sizes (43/50/55/65/75/86-inch) and has an MSRP starting at $499.99.

Lifestyle Solutions

LG’s lifestyle category delivers premium, adaptable entertainment solutions designed to seamlessly integrate into diverse environments.

LG StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen

The LG StanbyME 2 redefines flexible entertainment and productivity with its innovative design and enhanced features. A 2025 iF Design Award Winner, the detachable, portable 27-inch screen offers users different ways to enjoy content: roll the screen around with the adjustable stand; detach it and hang it up; or use it like a tablet with the folio cover. The built-in battery in the rollable stand offers up to 4 hours of battery life8, enabling users to enjoy content for longer. The screen can be easily charged and connected with the USB-C port and built-in USB and HDMI ports enable easy connection to external devices. Mood Maker transforms the screen into a digital photo frame and enables users to select themes that express their individual style and interests such as clock, weather, turntable and more.

The LG StanbyME 2 also offers hands-free convenience with long-distance voice recognition, letting you control your content from across the room. Its versatile adjustability, coupled with its sleek design, makes it a stylish and functional addition to many spaces. The MSRP for the LG StanbyME 2 is $1,599.99.

____________________________ 8 Up to 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 65W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD.

Availability

LG’s 2025 TV and Lifestyle media entertainment lineup is now available on LG.ca and at retailers nationwide. For complete product details and where to buy, visit LG.ca.

