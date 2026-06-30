Redbud Sixteen Chases Hat-Trick as Affordable Racehorse Ownership Opens the Sport to Everyone

Racehorse ownership has long been seen as something reserved for the wealthy, but one syndicate is helping change that perception by allowing racing fans to experience the thrill of ownership for the price of a night out.

Racing Club’s Redbud Sixteen has become one of the success stories of the summer after recording two victories in just nine days, winning at Salisbury before following up with another impressive success at Newbury. The progressive filly is now entered at Doncaster on Friday 3rd July, where she will bid to complete a memorable hat-trick.

The recent victories have been celebrated by thousands of Racing Club members, many of whom are experiencing the excitement of owning a winning racehorse for the very first time.

For decades, racehorse ownership has often carried a reputation for costing tens of thousands of pounds. Racing Club has challenged that model by offering shares from just £50, giving everyday racing fans the opportunity to enjoy the same experiences traditionally associated with full ownership, including stable visits, owners’ badges on racedays, prize money and behind-the-scenes access.

Redbud Sixteen is trained by Charlie Pike, Britain’s youngest licensed trainer, from the historic Danebury Stables near Stockbridge, Hampshire. With a maximum of 3,000 shares available in the filly, every shareholder also receives their proportion of the prize money already earned during the current syndicate year.

Richard Jaques, Managing Director of Racing Club, said:

“Watching Redbud Sixteen win twice in such a short space of time has been incredibly rewarding, not just for the team but for the thousands of owners who have been able to celebrate those victories together, either in person or in our community chat groups. Our aim has always been to make racehorse ownership accessible to everyone, regardless of budget. You no longer need to spend thousands of pounds to experience the thrill of owning a winner.”

Alongside racecourse experiences and stable visits, shareholders receive regular updates through Racing Club’s industry-leading owners’ app, giving them instant access to trainer reports, videos, race entries, declarations and exclusive behind-the-scenes content directly on their phones.

With Redbud Sixteen now bidding for a third consecutive victory at Doncaster, Racing Club hopes even more racing fans will discover that owning a racehorse is no longer just for the privileged few.

Shares in Redbud Sixteen are available from £50 at www.racingclub.com, where racing fans can also explore more than 24 racehorse syndicates catering for a range of budgets and ownership ambitions.

Media Contact:

Richard Jaques,

Managing Director,

Racing Club. richard@racingclub.com

SOURCE: RacingClub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire