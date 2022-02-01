Recording Artist and Style Icon Saweetie Stars in True Religion’s Spring 2024 Campaign, Go There

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle apparel and accessories brand, today announced American rapper, style icon, and Grammy® nominee Saweetie fronts its Spring 2024 campaign, Go There. Launching February 8, the campaign features Saweetie wearing True Religion’s resurgent women’s collection in a variety of exotic sets as the star of her own fantasy travel movie.

“We are thrilled to work with an artist as renowned as Saweetie on our first womens-focused campaign,” said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, True Religion. “Over the past 18 months, we’ve seen tremendous growth in the women’s category and are well within reach of our goal for women’s to be on par with men’s by 2027. In 2023 alone, women’s was responsible for more than $21 million in additional sales. We look forward to launching this aspirational campaign for our female consumer.”

In the video, Saweetie moves through the theatrical sets in one continuous take. She is featured in a dynamic array of looks across stylized locations of notable landmarks all over the world, ending on the red carpet in Hollywood. Saweetie can be seen in a variety of current trends including denim halters, graphic tees, patchwork, printed denim dresses, and baggy jeans.

“True Religion has always been that girl,” said Saweetie. “This new line stays authentic to the True Religion I grew up wearing but also has some bold and unexpected pieces.”

Bold choices and unexpected pairings anchor the Spring women’s collection. Tina Blake, True Religion’s Senior Vice President, Women’s Design and Brand Image, was inspired by the challenge to build the ultimate travel wardrobe. She said, “We know that our customer wants to be on trend and really go there with her style. This spring season, we looked to our archives to marry our True Religion heritage with current trends, like the nod to Y2K with our wing tank and graphic baby tees, or the low rise flare Joey with the cut-off waistband.”

The 360-degree campaign was created to invite shoppers into a fantastical world to explore taking their style to the next level by unabashedly going there with confidence. Its digital-first media plan includes two OOH placements, one in NYC’s Soho neighborhood and the other on LA’s Sunset Boulevard. This spring, the brand will also be going there to the center of culture with activations at some of the most popular events in the worlds of music and sports designed to invite customers, influencers, and celebs into the world of True Religion.

“We very much believe that style is not just about what you wear; it’s a destination where confidence meets individuality. Saweetie is the very embodiment of this main character energy, which comes across throughout every campaign asset for Spring,” said Kristen D’Arcy, True Religion’s Chief Marketing Officer. “’Go There’ evokes the idea of adventure and travel and serves as a call to our customers to take their style to a more extreme, rebellious, and unexpected level.”

About Saweetie

As a dynamic powerhouse, Saweetie continues to solidify herself as a multi-faceted artist with her chart-topping songs, successful collaborations, philanthropic endeavors, and captivating on screen performances. Born Diamonté Harper in Northern California, Saweetie was raised in a multi-ethnic household with her father being of African-American descent and her mother being of Filipino-Chinese descent. Saweetie was exposed to a wide range of music genres which would later influence her own sound and identity as a trailblazer for young, culturally diverse individuals around the world. After attending USC and earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Saweetie began to focus on her music career. Since then, Saweetie has accumulated over 4 billion career streams from her chart-topping hits such as RIAA certified GOLD “Tap In,” triple-platinum “My Type,” and double platinum “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat, which also earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations. In addition to numerous awards and accolades in the music space, Saweetie has also launched her own jewelry line “ICY” while also solidifying herself as a global brand through her partnerships with companies such as McDonald’s, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion and PrettyLittleThing to name a few. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning so many different avenues, Saweetie’s global influence continues to grow with each subsequent project.

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.

