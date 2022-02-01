Maxar Intelligence Appoints Arvind Srinivasan as Chief Technology Officer

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Intelligence, a provider of secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Arvind Srinivasan as Chief Technology Officer. Srinivasan is responsible for Maxar’s technology strategy, with a focus on developing scalable, secure geospatial intelligence solutions and digital platforms.





“Arvind Srinivasan has a decades-long track record of developing first-to-market digital platforms in the geospatial sector and managing large-scale infrastructure systems at some of the world’s most successful technology companies,” said Dan Smoot, Maxar Intelligence Chief Executive Officer. “With his experience, he can help us accelerate progress against key growth priorities, including further scaling the Maxar Geospatial Platform (MGP) and continuing to evolve our industry-leading 3D and analytics capabilities.”

Srinivasan held multiple technology leadership roles over a 13-year career at Google. He oversaw the commercialization of the Google Maps Engine cloud platform, integrating large-scale analytics with geospatial data. Earlier in his tenure, he led the engineering team responsible for the Google Earth enterprise platform’s global serving infrastructure and underlying imagery and 3D model. Srinivasan also led engineering teams to develop new capabilities for Google Assistant, YouTube and Google News.

More recently, Srinivasan oversaw large-scale infrastructure systems at Meta and Apple, including Apple’s Cloud Storage technology stack. There, he led numerous “cannot-fail” security and compliance programs, including building the end-to-end encryption and regulatory compliance technologies for Meta’s Messenger and Instagram’s Direct Messaging platforms.

“I’m excited to be back in the geospatial industry and helping Maxar Intelligence push the boundaries of what’s possible in the geospatial intelligence sector,” said Srinivasan. “Maxar’s geospatial data is the industry gold standard, and with more advanced analytics solutions and user-friendly platforms, we can provide customers with faster, easier access to even more actionable insights—ultimately enabling better outcomes for critical national security, defense and commercial missions.”

About Maxar Intelligence

Maxar Intelligence is a provider of secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Contacts

Tomi Maxted



Director, Communications



Tomi.maxted@maxar.com