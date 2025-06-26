Reallusion Unlocks Creative Potential with Trial Access to 130,000 Premium Assets

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reallusion announces a major enhancement to its AI Smart Search, transforming how 3D creators discover, access, and apply content within iClone and Character Creator (CC). This powerful update delivers unmatched ease and accessibility, empowering users to elevate their projects without compromising flexibility or cost-efficiency in today’s fast-paced digital content landscape.

Access Best-in-Class Content with Ease

Fully embedded within the Reallusion ecosystem, the in-app AI Smart Search curates best-in-class content with exceptional accuracy, ensuring top standards of quality and relevance in every result. Whether searching for assets in animation, gaming, or virtual reality, its streamlined interface offers seamless navigation—making it a pleasure to explore Reallusion’s vast libraries of digital human assets. Users can easily browse over 30,000 clothing items, 5,500 pairs of shoes, 3,000 hairstyles, 23,000 professional 3D motions, and much more. Learn how with the video guide here.

Unprecedented Accessibility with Try-Before-You-Buy

To eliminate waste and purchase regret, AI Smart Search introduces a groundbreaking feature: try-before-you-buy access to 130,000 premium assets from Reallusion’s Content Store, Marketplace, and ActorCore. Users can now evaluate content integration directly within their workflow, ensuring every asset aligns with project needs before spending a single cent.

Exclusive Rate for iContent Offers Unbeatable Value

Priced at just 30% of the standard goods, iContent is designed exclusively for image and video rendering within iClone and Character Creator. It offers an affordable way to access and build a mountain of assets optimized for AI-driven projects, pre-visualization, video production, and high-quality rendering.

iContent only requires upgrading to the Standard License when 3D export or pipeline integration is needed. Plus, upgrades can be made anytime by paying just the price difference — no hidden fees or extra charges guaranteed.

Direct Instant Purchasing Within the App

Instant Purchasing arrives in AI Smart Search with seamless in-app payments using Direct Access (DA) Points. With just a few clicks, users can buy the assets they need instantly—without leaving the application—streamlining workflows and saving valuable time.

Reallusion DA Points offer a simple micro-payment alternative. Unlike credit cards or PayPal, DA Points can be preloaded into accounts for easy, verification-free purchases with no handling fees.

Embrace an Affordable Future of Creative Possibilities

AI Smart Search disrupts the traditional model of digital asset stores by enabling precise content discovery powered by machine learning. Whether searching with natural language, images, text inputs, or finding similar assets, it makes exploring vast libraries effortless. Users can try thousands of assets without a financial commitment and use iContent for rendering, and upgrade to Standard licenses only when export or pipeline integration is required.

This approach delivers fast access to high-quality designs, fueling creative freedom and efficiency. Ultimately, AI Smart Search marks another milestone in Reallusion’s mission of pushing the boundaries of modern creativity through seamless, intuitive, and empowering technologies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reallusion-unlocks-creative-potential-with-trial-access-to-130-000-premium-assets-302492150.html

SOURCE Reallusion, Inc