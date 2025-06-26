PowerTrade Expands Ultra-Short DEGEN Options to DOGE, BNB, XRP & SOL

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines–(Newsfile Corp. – June 26, 2025) – PowerTrade, the leading altcoin options exchange, has officially expanded its ultra-short-dated option offerings to include four major altcoins: BNB, DOGE, SOL and XRP. Traders can now access 10-minute and 1-hour expiries across these markets with zero fees, no liquidations, and over 10,000× effective leverage—on both the centralized PowerTrade platform and decentralized PowerDEX available on Base, Ethereum and Solana.

This comes on the heels of PowerTrade’s initial launch of short-term BTC and ETH options and the introduction of PowerTrade Lite—a one-click interface designed to make options trading as intuitive as spot or perps. This rollout expands the availability of PowerTrade’s PowerTrade Lite interface—a simplified UI where one click on the chart automatically selects the highest-ROI contract. No Greeks. No chains. Just instant exposure with one tap.

“With PowerTrade Lite and these new ultra-short expiries, traders can hit fast-moving altcoin setups harder and smarter—enjoying >10,000× notional leverage with zero risk of liquidation,” said Founder and CEO Mario Gomez Lozada.

Why These Options Are a Game-Changer

Feature Benefit >10,000× Effective Leverage Altcoin option premiums are often <0.1% of notional value Zero Liquidation Risk Max loss = premium paid. No margin, no liquidations, no stop-outs Lightning-Fast Expiries 10-minute & 1-hour maturities for BNB, DOGE, XRP & SOL-perfect for fast trades One-Click Execution In Lite UI, just tap the chart. System picks the best strike/expiry instantly CEX & DEX Parity Trade on PowerTrade or permissionlessly on PowerDEX (Solana, Ethereum, Base)

How Traders Use Them

News-Flash Plays – React to token-specific headlines in real time

– React to token-specific headlines in real time Altcoin Breakouts – Ride intraday momentum without the risk of liquidation

– Ride intraday momentum without the risk of liquidation “Lottery-Ticket” Calls & Puts – Small premiums, asymmetric upside

– Small premiums, asymmetric upside Funding/Basis Hedges – Lock in exposure without rolling perps or paying funding

Launch Details

Product Underlyings Expiries Venue Availability 10-Minute Options BNB,DOGE, SOL, XRP New contracts every 10 minutes PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX 1-Hour Options BNB, DOGE, SOL, XRP Top-of-hour listings PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX

Both products are live today. Traders can use the Lite interface at power.trade/lite or via the DEX at dex.power.trade/lite.

About PowerTrade

PowerTrade is the premier crypto-options venue, offering the deepest altcoin coverage, tightest spreads, and most flexible expiries in the market. With 100,000+ contracts across 80 altcoin option markets and seamless CEX/DEX access, PowerTrade empowers traders and institutions to express views and profit from volatility across the entire crypto ecosystem.

About PowerDEX

PowerDEX is PowerTrade’s decentralized trading platform, providing non-custodial access to altcoin options. Available on Solana, Ethereum, and Base, PowerDEX gives users full control over assets with deep liquidity, privacy, and zero KYC.

Website: https://power.trade

DEX: https://dex.power.trade

Twitter: @PowerTradeHQ

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257010