Reality Star Heather Dubrow Announces The HD Network, The First Interactive Global Lifestyle Network

The HD Network is Set to Launch May 9 via Fireside

Founded by Falon Fatemi & Mark Cuban, Fireside is the First Interactive Streaming Platform Powering Brands, Franchises & IP Owners to Own & Deepen the Relationship With Their End Consumer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fireside and Heather Dubrow, Mom, TV personality, podcast host and entrepreneur, announce an industry first partnership to pioneer ‘The HD Network.’ Powered by Fireside’s interactive streaming technology, The HD network is aimed to help us all live our lives in High Definition. A clear, focused, intentional life.





Members can join The HD Network through Fireside to participate in Dubrow’s first weekly series “Night Cap”, virtual HD parties, Dubrow’s fashion and beauty must-have giveaways, private coaching, special celebrity guest drop-ins and consultations with husband Dr. Terry Dubrow – the renowned plastic surgeon known for his work on many TV shows including E!’s “Botched” where he transforms patients after their dream plastic surgery goes wrong.

Dubrow’s fans will have unprecedented access to real conversations with Heather about family, fashion, travel, design and entertaining. “Night Cap” premieres April 18 at 8pm ET and is publicly accessible through May 9.

Dubrow shares, “I have built the best community across my platforms and I’ve always wished I could have everyone over for a glass of Champs, well now I can!”

“On the HD Network I can connect with as many people as possible and Fireside’s interactive technology will allow me to do just that,” added Dubrow. “My goal is to throw open the doors to my life and create a community to empower each other to be happier, healthier and more successful. Being a mother is a top priority to me – let’s help and support each other to raise good humans and lift each other up… are you ready to live your life in HD?”

“Heather is a force of nature and has always been ahead of the curve. She’s an amazing mother that cares about shining a light on motherhood in a progressive way and wants to create a place where diverse voices can be heard around topical subjects. Who wouldn’t want to get insider access to her world and experience life in High Definition right alongside her,” states Fatemi.

Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices, including iPhones, iPads, M1/M2 Macs and any devices with a browser. For more information on joining THE HD NETWORK, please visit https://f.chat/DqGw or download Fireside for iOS here.

About Fireside

Fireside is co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban and backed by top tier investors in technology, sports, media and entertainment. Fireside is the only platform that allows brands to own their fandoms and pioneer monetized industry-first fan experiences to grow their franchise. Fireside is the first interactive streaming platform and has over 2 billion in reach of brands launching next generation networks on Fireside including household recognized D2C businesses and celebs, major brands, sports leagues and studios/broadcasters leveraging Fireside to create the fan driven franchises and products of the future. For more information on Fireside visit www.firesidechat.com or download Fireside for iOS here.

Contacts

John Eddy



[email protected]