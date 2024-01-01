Real Chemistry Launches Full-Service, In-House Production Powerhouse ROOM42

Led by longtime production expert and 21GRAMS executive Jill Landaker Grunes, the newly centralized production house will transform clients’ desired outcomes into well-crafted realities









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a leader in integrated healthcare marketing and advertising, today launched ROOM42, a centralized internal production hub aimed at revolutionizing the intersection between creative collaboration and production efficiency.

Inspired by “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” where “42” is the answer to everything, ROOM42 provides a comprehensive range of production services that integrate with Real Chemistry’s existing full-service capabilities. ROOM42 consolidates Real Chemistry’s diverse production talent, including photographers, editors, animators, sound engineers, illustrators, print production artists and producers, into a fully integrated production powerhouse that can turn just about any idea or story into well-crafted realities.

Extending from Real Chemistry’s core advertising center of expertise 21GRAMS, the talent team in ROOM42 has been the longstanding production partner behind the company’s internationally awarded work, including, but not limited to, multiple Cannes Lions, CLIO, MM+M and D&AD Pencil awards. The integrated production house will continue supporting client and strategy teams across Real Chemistry’s core business while also offering new direct-to-client services with fixed and transparent pricing that will challenge traditional billing models in today’s agency landscape.

“We listened to our clients and decided that, in order to be a great partner, we needed to reimagine a solution that will allow us to get fully produced work into the market faster and at scale without sacrificing the importance of cultural relevancy or creativity,” says Jill Landaker Grunes, Chief Production Officer and Head of ROOM42. “This newly centralized production model fosters increased innovation, streamlines processes that will ultimately reduce turnaround times, and elevates our creative output quality.”

ROOM42’s new, flexible model is designed to assist clients with budget and project management while maintaining the high-quality, dynamic creative deliverables that define Real Chemistry’s work. Clients will have more freedom to choose how they engage with production, either through existing account support teams or directly with ROOM42 for both project-based and ongoing campaigns.

“We craft and deliver distinctive and impactful stories while always prioritizing our clients’ needs and desired solutions throughout the creative process,” says Frank Mazzola, Chief Creative Officer at Real Chemistry and Co-Founder of 21GRAMS. “This new model is a testament to our company’s core value of ‘Evolve, Always.’ It shows the commitment we have to delivering the same exceptional, high-touch customer service that clients expect from Real Chemistry and 21GRAMS while being agile to match the pace of the rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem.”

