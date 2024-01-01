Kaiber Launches Superstudio, a New Creative AI Platform for Seamless Image and Video Generation

Superstudio Integrates State-of-the-Art Image and Video Models and Tools into a Creator-Friendly Interface. Kaiber Also Announces Funding Round Led by EQT Ventures with Crush Ventures Participating.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaiber, a creative technology company focused on human and AI collaboration, today announces the launch of Superstudio, an AI-native platform redefining how creatives interact with generative AI. In addition to this, the company is also pleased to announce that it has raised a funding round from EQT Ventures and Crush Ventures. Addressing the challenge of fragmented workflows, models, and tools, Superstudio provides a unified, intuitive interface where human imagination and machine intelligence collaborate seamlessly.





Superstudio offers a highly curated selection of foundational models for image and video creation, including Luma Lab’s Dream Machine, Black Forest Labs’ Flux, and Kaiber’s own image and video models. Its intuitive Canvas interface allows creators to easily combine their ideas with AI-generated content, sparking new creative possibilities. By integrating diverse tools and models into a single platform, Superstudio empowers artists and designers to push the boundaries of their craft while maintaining full control over their creative vision.

“Creatives are stuck in a loop of slow, ugly AI slop and disjointed workflows, paying 5-10 subscriptions to make one asset,” said Victor Wang, CEO of Kaiber. “With Superstudio, we’ve created a home base for the new forms of creativity emerging as humans collaborate with machines. Our focus has always been putting human creativity first, and Superstudio empowers artists to seamlessly integrate AI into their process, amplifying their taste without sacrificing originality.”

Superstudio evolved in real-time leading up to this launch through projects with renowned names such as Yaeji, Boiler Room, Praying, Jon Rafman, Grimes, Chief Keef, and Andrew Thomas Huang.

“The emerging culture around AI is lacking an artist-driven vision. We know artists deserve better,” said Kyt Janae, multidisciplinary artist and Head of Creative at Kaiber. “Automating and optimizing creativity is not the goal. As an artist, experimenting with and adopting new tools is a sacred act, not driven by the latest and greatest features, but by the pursuit of turning a vision into reality. Kaiber is pushing the landscape of creative AI forward with a product that supercharges the creative process. We’ve worked exclusively with visionaries who understand and want to build this new future with us. We’re here to guide and create artist-driven culture.”

REIMAGINING THE CREATIVE EXPERIENCE

In today’s digital landscape, creatives often find themselves juggling multiple complex applications and subscriptions to produce a single asset. This “tool fatigue” hinders productivity and innovation. Superstudio addresses this by bringing the best foundational models into a singular platform, accelerating the creative process.

Its unique design sets it apart in the AI world, introducing a new level of modularity to AI-assisted creation. Users can generate images and videos concurrently, then seamlessly use these outputs as inputs in new Flows—allowing for infinite combinations and iterations all within the same interface.

Superstudio’s design prioritizes ease of use. It employs simple language, drag-and-drop functionality, and sliders, making complex AI operations accessible to users of all skill levels. This approach demystifies AI terms and processes, lowering the barrier to entry for creatives.

The platform supports multiple infinite canvases for idea exploration and project organization, catering to both expansive brainstorming and structured workflows. At the heart of Superstudio’s interface is Kiko, a brand character serving as the generate button – a fresh take on the often-used AI sparkle emoji – adding a playful personality to the user experience.

A PLAYGROUND OF INFINITE POSSIBILITIES

Superstudio transforms the creative process from ideation to final output. Users can begin with a simple concept and expand it into a rich multimedia project, blending images, videos, and audio elements.

Superstudio key features include:

Canvas : An open, intuitive space for importing, generating, and refining ideas.

: An open, intuitive space for importing, generating, and refining ideas. Flows : Creative building blocks of AI tools with modular Elements like style transfers, face references, upscaling, and audio-reactivity.

: Creative building blocks of AI tools with modular Elements like style transfers, face references, upscaling, and audio-reactivity. Collections: Organized asset groups that integrate directly with Flows.

EMPOWERING CREATORS ACROSS DISCIPLINES

Superstudio caters to a wide range of creative professionals, from animators to content creators and early-career or seasoned creative professionals. As AI technology evolves, so does Superstudio, continually expanding its capabilities to support diverse creative needs.

The platform enables:

Efficient Prototyping : Rapid iteration of visual concepts and brand elements like logos, flyers, storyboards, and more.

: Rapid iteration of visual concepts and brand elements like logos, flyers, storyboards, and more. Dynamic Content Creation : Generation of compelling and cohesive visuals for various media platforms.

: Generation of compelling and cohesive visuals for various media platforms. Collaborative Innovation: A unified workspace for shared ideation and asset management.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Superstudio is available on desktop platforms. New users can access free trials with 100 credits, up to 2 Canvases, 3 custom Flows, and up to 1 GB of storage. Paid subscriptions start at only $15 per month or $120 per year. For more information on pricing and credit packs, visit: kaiber.ai/pricing.

FUTURE FOR KAIBER

In 2024, Kaiber raised a round of funding from EQT Ventures and Crush Ventures. Kaiber is setting out on a focused journey to advance AI creativity. Through Superstudio and ongoing research at Kaiber Labs, the company aims to explore new possibilities in AI-powered artistry.

“We are incredibly proud to support Kaiber and the launch of Superstudio,” said Ted Persson, Partner at EQT Ventures. “The team is redefining how AI technology can be used to ignite creativity. We have a strong conviction in the Kaiber team and can’t wait to see all the amazing ways in which Superstudio will shape the future of generative AI.”

ABOUT KAIBER

Kaiber is a next generation creative technology company focused on human and AI collaboration. We believe AI empowers artists to supercharge their ideas and creativity. Through Superstudio and Labs, we aim to bring new creative visions to the forefront, letting artists make anything they can imagine.

Above all, we make tools and craft experiences for people.

ABOUT KAIBER LABS

Kaiber Labs is where cutting-edge research and world-class craftsmanship meet culture. An in-house applied research and creative production team, Labs is dedicated to inventing and test-driving new technologies.

Labs generates novel media, explores emerging trends, and directly shapes the evolution of Superstudio, Kaiber’s flagship creative AI product. The team also collaborates exclusively with leading artists and cultural behemoths to engineer experiences that bring harmony between human and AI creativity.

ABOUT EQT Ventures

EQT Ventures is an early stage lead investor built by founders and operators, offering the next generation of entrepreneurs a fast track to scale. The fund is based in Luxembourg and has investment advisors strategically located across Stockholm, Amsterdam, London, New York, Berlin, and Paris. Currently investing out of its third (€1.1B) fund, the largest early-stage fund ever raised in Europe, EQT Ventures is one of the most active VC firms partnering with hundreds of ambitious founders and startups. Driven by a team of accomplished company builders and scalers, EQT Ventures is committed to providing the capital and hands-on support necessary for generation-defining founders and companies to transform their visions into global successes.

