ReachStream Redefines B2B Data Intelligence with Global Scale, Advanced Enrichment, and Unlimited Chrome Extension Access

150M+ global contacts, advanced enrichment tools, and unlimited data downloads – ReachStream is built for limitless growth.

ReachStream, a fast-growing startup in the B2B contact intelligence space, today announced the launch of a next-generation platform upgrade designed to transform how businesses discover, enrich, and engage with prospects.

Featuring over 150 million verified contacts across the globe, ReachStream marks a major leap in accessibility, scale, and performance. The new version is designed to deliver precision targeting and frictionless data workflows for sales and marketing professionals worldwide.

Key Features of ReachStream:

1. Chrome Extension with Unlimited Data Downloads

Prospect smarter and faster with the ReachStream Chrome Extension. Capture verified business contacts instantly from LinkedIn in real time, streamlining prospecting and eliminating manual data collection.

With the Polar Peak Plan, ReachStream distinguishes itself as the only company offering unlimited data downloads via its Chrome Extension for both monthly and yearly subscribers. This unrivaled capability empowers sales and marketing teams to scale outreach without limits and maintain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven market.

2. Global B2B Database (150M+ Contacts)

Access over 150 million verified global contacts across industries, regions, and company sizes – enabling teams to target with unmatched accuracy and reach decision-makers faster.

3. Healthcare Professionals Dataset

ReachStream maintains the industry’s largest database of verified Healthcare Professional contacts, with over 10 million contacts. This dataset empowers healthcare marketers, medical device manufacturers, and life sciences companies to precisely engage with medical practitioners and decision-makers across roles, regions, and specialties.

4. Advanced Data Enrichment

The platform transforms incomplete datasets into actionable intelligence. Enrich existing contacts with missing details such as phone numbers, company information, job titles, and verified email addresses; ensuring cleaner data and stronger campaign performance.

5. Flexible Pricing for Every Growth Stage

ReachStream’s pricing is designed to make premium data accessible to businesses of all sizes. The Glacier Plan starts at $29 per month for 5,000 leads, the Ice Flow Plan is $49 per month for 10,000 leads, and the Polar Peak Plan, the platform’s most comprehensive offering, provides 20,000 leads starting at $79 per month and includes unlimited data downloads via the Chrome Extension.

These flexible plans empower sales and marketing teams to scale their prospecting efforts efficiently and affordably, ensuring every business can grow without limits.

“Our vision with ReachStream is to empower every business with reliable, scalable, and instantly accessible data,” said Abrar Ameen, Co-founder of ReachStream. “With the ReachStream Chrome Extension offering unlimited data downloads, we are removing access barriers and enabling teams to scale their outreach without limits.”

About ReachStream:

Founded in 2018, ReachStream is a B2B data intelligence startup redefining how companies connect with verified decision-makers, enrich their data, and accelerate revenue growth.

For more information, visit www.reachstream.com.

Contact Details

Name: Abrar Ameen

Email: abrar@reachstream.com

Phone: +16692238176

Address: ReachStream Inc, 3080 Olcott St D205, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

SOURCE: Reachstream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire