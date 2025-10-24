HeyCurls Debuts 5-in-1 Curl-Safe Styling Tool for Canadian Hair Needs

Canadian beauty brand HeyCurls has officially launched its latest innovation, the 5-in-1 MultiStyler Pro, a curl-safe styling tool designed for the unique needs of hair and the Canadian climate. The release expands HeyCurls’ growing lineup of tools made for women seeking healthier, more intuitive at-home styling options.

Priced at CA$69.95, the 5-in-1 MultiStyler Pro merges smart airflow technology with five interchangeable attachments, offering a compact solution for fast, flexible, and damage-conscious styling at home. The tool is designed for those looking to simplify their routine while protecting their hair, whether that means refreshing curls, smoothing frizz, or adding volume before a busy day. With the help of Coanda-inspired airflow, the device helps minimize heat damage and delivers longer-lasting results, even in humidity, dry winter air or static-prone conditions.

“We’ve always wanted our tools to work for real women in real climates, not just one hair type or one ideal scenario,” said a HeyCurls spokesperson. “Our community told us they needed convenience and versatility, without sacrificing hair health or style.”

The device’s interchangeable attachments include:

A blow dryer nozzle for fast drying with reduced frizz

A volumizing brush for root lift and bounce

A smoothing paddle to gently stretch and detangle

Two curling barrels for definition and hold

At the core of the 5-in-1 MultiStyler Pro is smart airflow technology, inspired by the Coanda effect, a feature previously limited to higher-end salon styling tools. By gently guiding hair along the tool’s surface instead of blasting it with heat, users can achieve polished results without stressing their strands.

“The MultiStyler is about making reliable, daily styling easier, especially in a climate like Canada’s where weather affects how your hair behaves,” the spokesperson added.

The styling tool was launched in direct response to HeyCurls customers requesting lightweight, travel-friendly alternatives to bulky tool setups. While the brand has deep roots in curl care, this new release was developed for a broader audience: anyone seeking versatile, user-friendly tools that priortize hair health.

The HeyCurls 5-in-1 MultiStyler Pro is now available exclusively at www.heycurls.ca , with shipping available across Canada and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

“Hair care should work your life, not against it,” the spokesperson added. “This is our most adaptable tool yet, designed with Canadian women and their everyday hair challenges in mind.”

About HeyCurls

HeyCurls is a hair tool brand designed for all women and for all hair types and textures. Designed with curl health and humidity in mind, its hairstyling tools offer smart, gentle hairstyling tools that stand up to humidity, shrinkage, and frizz.

