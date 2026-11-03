RE Royalties Launches $5 Million Series 5 Green Bond Offering and Provides Strategic Growth Update

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

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RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQB:RROYF)(FSE:Y2V) (“RE Royalties” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its fifth secured Green Bond offering, seeking to raise up to $5 million to support the continued growth of its renewable energy royalty portfolio. Building on the success of its previous Green Bond issuances, the Company will offer Series 5 secured Green Bond Units through a non-brokered private placement of Series 5 secured green bond units (the “Green Bond Units”) at the price of either $1,000 or US$1,000 per Green Bond Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the “Private Placement Offering”). Each Green Bond Unit will be comprised of $1,000 or US$1,000 principal amount of green bonds (the “Green Bonds”) and 1,000 common share purchase warrants (each a “Warrant”).

For the purposes of calculating the Private Placement Offering’s aggregate gross proceeds, issuances of the United States dollar denominated Green Bond Units will be converted (using the Bank of Canada rate on the closing date of the Private Placement Offering) into Canadian dollars and the aggregate gross proceeds arrived at thereby. RE Royalties currently owns over 100 royalty interests across solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, renewable natural gas and energy efficiency projects spanning North America, South America and Asia.

“The launch of our fifth Green Bond series reflects continued investor interest in RE Royalties’ differentiated royalty financing model and provides additional capital to support our growing pipeline of renewable energy investments globally. With more than 100 royalties currently held across multiple technologies and geographies, we believe this financing positions us to continue building recurring cash flow and long-term shareholder value,” commented Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer.

The Green Bonds will have a term of five years and bear interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be senior obligations of the Company secured against the Company’s portfolio of royalty and loan investments. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

This fifth offering of Green Bonds will be designated as Series 5, and the Green Bonds will be issued under a supplemental trust indenture to the Company’s existing green bond trust indenture dated August 10, 2020, with Western Pacific Trust Company, as trustee. A copy of the trust indenture and supplemental indenture will be available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement Offering, including the Green Bonds and the Warrants that comprise the Green Bond Units, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Net proceeds from the Private Placement Offering are expected to be deployed into renewable energy assets and technologies that contribute to greenhouse gas reduction, energy transition objectives and long-term sustainable infrastructure development. The Company has prepared a 2024 Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2021), which framework is available on the Company’s website at https://www.reroyalties.com/greenbonds

The closing of the Private Placement Offering is expected to occur on or around November 30, 2026, or such other date or dates as the Company may determine. The closing of the Private Placement Offering may occur in one or more tranches and is subject to corporate and regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company may pay a finder fee on gross proceeds raised from certain subscribers introduced by eligible finders, representing only a portion of the total offering proceeds.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offers to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons or any persons in the United States.

Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

RE Royalties also announces the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 29, 2026 (the “Meeting”) and the appointment of Bernard Tan as Chair of the Board. The appointment supports leadership continuity as Co-Founder Marchand Snyman retires from the Board after eight years of service.

A total of 7,808,697 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 17.88% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated September 29, 2026, were voted in favour, including: (a) electing directors of the Company for the ensuing year, (b) appointing the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, (c) the approval of the stock options plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of grant; (d) the approval of the Company’s Non-Employee Director Deferred Share Unit Plan (the “DSU Plan”), (e) the approval of the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”)

The following directors were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company, with the percentage of votes cast for each director as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alexa Blain 7,783,697 100% 0 0% Rene Carrier 7,783,697 100% 0 0% Stephen Cheeseman 7,783,697 100% 0 0% Gord Fretwell 7,783,697 100% 0 0% Jill Leversage 7,783,697 100% 0 0% Bernard Tan 7,783,697 100% 0 0%

Marchand Snyman did not stand for re-election as a director at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on October 29, 2026. Marchand Snyman has served on the Board since November 2018 and has held the position of Chair since 2018. As Co-Founder and Chair, Mr. Snyman helped establish RE Royalties as the first company to apply the royalty financing model to the renewable energy sector, overseeing the Company’s evolution from a private venture to an internationally diversified royalty platform. Throughout his tenure, he provided valuable leadership and guidance as the Company advanced its strategic objectives and delivered long-term value for shareholders. Mr. Snyman is retiring from the Board but will remain involved with RE Royalties in his capacity as Co-Founder.

“We would like to thank Mr. Snyman for his outstanding service and dedication to the Company,” said Bernard Tan. “His leadership, insight, and commitment have been instrumental in helping shape the Company’s success, and we are grateful for his many contributions.”

Update on Strategic Review

As announced on March 27, 2026, RE Royalties initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives (the “Strategic Review”) to identify opportunities to maximize value for shareholders and evaluate options to finance its significant pipeline of investment opportunities.

Since initiating the Strategic Review, management has continued to receive interest from strategic and financial counterparties while expanding its pipeline of royalty investment opportunities. The review remains focused on identifying structures and partnerships that can accelerate growth and maximize shareholder value.

The Strategic Review is intended to evaluate alternatives that could enhance the Company’s ability to capitalize on similar long-term royalty investment opportunities while maximizing value for shareholders. The engagement of Range Renewables expands the Company’s access to U.S. investors, strategic partners and renewable energy market participants, supporting RE Royalties’ objective of increasing its visibility and market presence in one of the world’s largest renewable energy markets. RE Royalties cautions that the engagement of an advisor should not be interpreted as an indication that any specific transaction will be pursued.

The Company has met with and continues discussions with various interested parties as part of the Strategic Review. However, there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome, nor can there be any assurance regarding the timing, terms or completion of any such outcome.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties on renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector.

The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects across North America, South America and Asia. The Company’s business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, a high rate of growth through reinvestment, and a sustainable investment focus.

For Further Information

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett

VP, Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374-2000

E: investor@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes the completion of the Private Placement Offering, the use of proceeds and receipt of approval for the Private Placement Offering and is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company’s financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

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