GGL Resources Corp. Issues Post-Consolidation Shares to Strategic Metals Ltd.

GGL Resources Corp. (TSX-V:GGL) (“GGL”) announces that it has issued 1,000,000 post-consolidation shares to Strategic Metals Ltd. (“Strategic”) per the Yukon copper-gold properties transaction with Strategic. The share certificate is subject to a hold period until February 22, 2027. The property transaction was announced on July 27 and October 20, 2026.

As part of its Exchange acceptance, GGL completed a share consolidation at a ratio equal to four (4) pre-consolidation GGL common shares for one (1) post-consolidation GGL common share.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. In addition, GGL has the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Hopper, Kluane, Batt, and Moraine mineral properties in southwest Yukon Territory. The Company has optioned the vein portion of its 100% owned and optioned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new Cu-Mo-Au porphyry target. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the GahchoKué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Matthew Turner”

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight

Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 688-0546

info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.

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