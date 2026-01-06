RayNeo Debuts the World’s First HDR10-enabled AR Glasses at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RayNeo today announced that it will showcase the world’s first HDR10-enabled AR glasses RayNeo Air 4 Pro at CES 2026. Combining cutting-edge optical technology with outstanding audio performance, Air 4 Pro delivers a private cinema–like experience in a lightweight, wearable form, highlighting RayNeo’s continued innovation in multimedia consumption on the go.

RayNeo Air 4 Pro: World’s First HDR10-enabled AR Glasses

RayNeo Air 4 Pro positions itself as a “new species of head-mounted TV” –it not only delivers stunning visuals, but also ensures an exceptional auditory experience.

With a customized Vision 4000 chip and audio fine-tuned in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, Rayneo Air 4 Pro combines stunning visuals with precise, immersive sound—redefining what smart glasses can deliver. Seamlessly connecting to smartphones, PCs, and gaming consoles like the Switch 2, it unlocks a private cinema-level experience whether you’re watching movies or diving into games. This “pocket magician,” ready to transport you to new worlds anytime, anywhere, reflects Rayneo’s relentless drive to innovate in wearable technology. Its key features include:

World’s First HDR10 AR Display: Experience true-to-life color and contrast in AR for the first time. HDR10 support means brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and over a billion colors for visuals that pop, even in 3D.

Experience true-to-life color and contrast in AR for the first time. HDR10 support means brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and over a billion colors for visuals that pop, even in 3D. Vision 4000 Processor: The custom-built Vision 4000 chip provides real-time video enhancements, from upscaling standard SDR content to HDR, to smoothly converting 2D videos into 3D. Every frame is optimized for maximum clarity and realism.

The custom-built Vision 4000 chip provides real-time video enhancements, from upscaling standard SDR content to HDR, to smoothly converting 2D videos into 3D. Every frame is optimized for maximum clarity and realism. Immersive Audio by Bang & Olufsen: Four precision-tuned speakers and innovative sound waveguides (custom “sound tubes”) direct high-quality audio straight to your ears. Co-designed with audio experts at B&O Sound Lab, the sound is cinematic and private, with minimal leakage.

Four precision-tuned speakers and innovative sound waveguides (custom “sound tubes”) direct high-quality audio straight to your ears. Co-designed with audio experts at B&O Sound Lab, the sound is cinematic and private, with minimal leakage. Comfortable, Portable Design: Weighing in at just 76g (2.7 oz), RayNeo Air 4 Pro is lightweight and travel-ready. Adjustable nose pads and a balanced frame ensure a natural fit. Slip it into your bag and take a 201″ virtual screen (at 6m distance) with you anywhere.

Weighing in at just 76g (2.7 oz), RayNeo Air 4 Pro is lightweight and travel-ready. Adjustable nose pads and a balanced frame ensure a natural fit. Slip it into your bag and take a 201″ virtual screen (at 6m distance) with you anywhere. Entertainment On-the-Go: Compatible with USB-C devices featuring display output, it easily connects to phones, tablets, laptops, or game consoles. Whether you’re on a long flight or relaxing outdoors, you can enjoy movies, games, and apps on a massive personal display, wherever you explore.

RayNeo CES 2026 Booth Spotlight

In addition to the Air 4 Pro, RayNeo will showcase its flagship model, the RayNeo X3 Pro, along with a special eSIM-enabled version. Officially launched on December 17, 2025, the RayNeo X3 Pro seamlessly integrates AI intelligence with advanced AR optics to support both productivity and entertainment needs. Powered by Gemini AI, it delivers a 43-inch floating display, real-time multilingual translation, and context-aware assistance capable of understanding both voice and visual inputs. Running on an open Android ecosystem, users can directly access apps such as YouTube and TikTok on the device. Thanks to its cutting-edge optical display technology and the deep integration of AI and AR, the RayNeo X3 Pro has been selected for TIME’s “Best Inventions of 2025.”

Meanwhile, the X3 Pro – Project eSIM is a dedicated technological exploration into the future of spatial computing. As a prototype concept, it serves as a platform for testing independent connectivity and intelligent capabilities, reflecting RayNeo’s deep understanding of user needs and its vision for the next generation of computing devices.

RayNeo’s AR glasses will be showcased at CES 2026 (Central Hall, Booth 18604, January 6-9). Media and attendees can experience firsthand how the world’s first HDR10-enabled AR glasses and the AI-powered X3 series are shaping the next generation of personal computing and entertainment.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As the Official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the AR glasses category, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo dominated the global AR glasses market in Q3 2025, capturing a 24% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

