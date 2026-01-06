Avegant and Vuzix Announce New Lightweight Binocular AR Reference Design

Design features Avegant’s AG-30L3 light engine, Vuzix waveguide optics, and is co-designed and manufactured by Quanta Computer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, advanced waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies for defense and enterprise applications, and Avegant Corp. (“Avegant”), a leading developer of compact high-performance light engines for wearable displays, today announced at CES 2026 a jointly developed binocular smart glasses reference design that sets a new benchmark for affordability, performance, and wearability in next-generation AR eyewear.

The reference design integrates Avegant’s AG-30L3, a breakthrough 0.7 cc full-color LCoS light engine, with Vuzix’ advanced waveguide optics, delivering bright, crisp, full-color imagery in an ultra-compact form factor. The platform enables OEMs to accelerate development of both consumer and enterprise AR smart glasses by offering a ready-to-manufacture architecture that significantly reduces size, weight, and total system cost.

To support rapid commercialization, the reference design will be manufactured by Quanta Computer (TWSE: 2382.TW), one of the world’s leading electronics ODMs and a long-time partner to global consumer technology brands.

Key innovations include:

Ultra-Compact Display System: Powered by the AG-30L3, delivering high brightness and full-color imagery from a light engine measuring only 0.7 cc.

Lightweight Binocular Form Factor: A sleek, comfortable industrial design optimized for everyday wear incorporating Vuzix’ Incognito™ for discrete content viewing.

High-Efficiency Waveguide Optics: Vuzix’ proprietary waveguides ensure bright, transparent, high-contrast visuals.

Push-Pull Prescription Lens Ready: Supports users with and without vision correction in a clean, integrated design—eliminating bulky clip-on solutions.

Cost-Optimized Architecture: Quanta’s high-quality and large scale manufacturing capabilities reduce system cost and accelerate time to market.

“This reference design represents a major milestone in making truly wearable AR glasses accessible to broader markets,” said Edward Tang, CEO of Avegant. “By combining the extremely small and efficient AG-30L3 with Vuzix’s world-class waveguide optics and Quanta’s manufacturing expertise, we are providing OEMs a complete, production-ready platform that accelerates time to market.”

“Vuzix has long focused on delivering high-performance waveguide optics that enable sleek, lightweight smart glasses,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Our collaboration with Avegant brings together the best of both companies’ technologies. This new binocular reference design is bright, compact, affordable, and ready for mass production — exactly what the AR market needs next. We are excited to showcase it live at our booth during CES 2026.”

“Quanta is committed to enabling the next generation of innovative wearable devices,” said C.C. Leung, Vice Chairman and President of Quanta Computer Inc. “We are pleased to support Avegant and Vuzix with our advanced manufacturing capabilities to bring this high-quality, lightweight binocular AR platform to market at scale. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Quanta’s vision of delivering world-class technology to global customers.”

Evaluation units and full engineering documentation will be available to select OEM partners beginning Q1 2026, with customization and integration support provided by Quanta.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

About Avegant

Avegant is a well-funded, venture-backed technology company developing next-generation display technology to enable previously impossible augmented reality experiences. The company uses its deep scientific understanding of human sight and head-mounted display technologies together with its consumer electronics manufacturing experience to develop displays that enable realistic AR experiences for consumers. Since its inception, Avegant has developed numerous technologies ranging from the first consumer wearable high-quality head-mounted display, to lightfield and foveated displays and, more recently, the smallest LCoS light engine in production, the AG-30L2. For more information, visit avegant.com.

About Quanta Computer Inc.

Quanta Computer Inc. is a Fortune Global 500 company headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Founded in 1988 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1999, Quanta is a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) specializing in high-performance computing solutions. The company provides advanced computing hardware solutions across various sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters, smart automotive systems, AIoT applications, and more. In fiscal year 2024, Quanta reported consolidated revenues of approximately US$44 billion and employed over 65,000 professionals globally. The company has expanded its global presence with manufacturing and service facilities across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. For more information, please visit Quanta Computer’s website at http://www.quantatw.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future business opportunities with Avegant and Quanta Computer, the competitiveness and performance of the reference design, any future OEM sales of the developed reference design and among other things the Company’s leadership in the AI Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

