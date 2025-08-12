RAYMOND INTRODUCES LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES ENGINEERED, MANUFACTURED FOR PEAK ENERGY DEMANDS

Lithium-ion batteries function within integrated ecosystem of connected technologies that continuously share data to help businesses manage energy efficiently

GREENE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, The Raymond Corporation announces the expansion of its energy offerings with a broad range of best-in-class lithium-ion batteries. Delivering greater efficiency and superior capacity retention, Raymond’s lithium-ion batteries hold an ingress protection (IP) rating of 69 and offer 17% productivity improvement over lead-acid batteries to meet the needs of virtually every customer and application.

“This launch underscores Raymond’s unmatched understanding of its own trucks, developed through years of testing and continuous learning, which allows us to engineer energy systems around the peak energy requirements demanded by each model,” said Jennifer Lupo, vice president of technology solutions, Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), which includes The Raymond Corporation. “By integrating with Raymond’s asset and data tracking systems, Raymond’s lithium-ion batteries give customers real-time insights to proactively manage energy consumption, help reduce downtime and meet sustainability goals.”

The ecosystem of truck, battery and charger is critical for active truck control — not only purpose-built but also right-sized for the specific application. Beyond truck energy requirements, harmonized components create a more intelligent, efficient and responsive environment that enhances overall operational performance.

This product expansion reflects the continued innovation across TMHNA, which operationally unites and supports the strengths of both Raymond® and Toyota® brands to deliver integrated energy solutions.

Powered by lithium iron phosphate, the batteries are easily deployable with a drop-in design for your Raymond fleet and compatible with high-frequency lithium-ion battery chargers from Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond® batteries. The batteries also:

Enhance productivity with long run-times, fast charging and convenient opportunity charging.

with long run-times, fast charging and convenient opportunity charging. Reduce energy and operating costs with more energy-efficient solutions and less need for spare batteries or lift trucks.

with more energy-efficient solutions and less need for spare batteries or lift trucks. Minimize maintenance costs with a completely sealed design that eliminates the need for watering, equalizing and cleaning.

with a completely sealed design that eliminates the need for watering, equalizing and cleaning. Run multiple shifts in captive cold applications with a robust solution with internal thermal management that provides long-lasting, durable performance.

with a robust solution with internal thermal management that provides long-lasting, durable performance. Operate more sustainably and responsibly with cleaner, greener technologies.

with cleaner, greener technologies. Optimize lift truck performance with 24-, 36- and 48-volt options.

with 24-, 36- and 48-volt options. Work more securely and confidently with UL ® 2580 listed batteries, tested and certified for durability and dependability.

with UL 2580 listed batteries, tested and certified for durability and dependability. Integrate with Energy Asset Manager, allowing access to battery performance data from anywhere in a facility and enabling proactive energy management to reduce downtime.

“We work hand in hand with customers who have advanced energy needs to understand what solutions would be best to help improve productivity and enhance efficiency in their operations,” said Christine Edwards, senior manager of energy product solutions, The Raymond Corporation. “Our teams work with them to understand their data and turn it into actionable insights to move their business forward. It’s not about solving today’s challenges but anticipating tomorrow’s opportunities.”

To learn more about Raymond’s portfolio of energy solutions or conducting a power study to identify the best energy source and capacity for your operation, contact your local Raymond Solutions and Support Center, or visit www.raymondcorp.com.

Discover how lithium-ion power affects lift truck productivity in Raymond’s latest power source research by visiting www.raymondcorp.com/PowerChoice.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond®, iWAREHOUSE® and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation. Toyota® is a registered trademark of Toyota Motor Corporation. UL® is a registered trademark of UL LLC.

©2025 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raymond-introduces-lithium-ion-batteries-engineered-manufactured-for-peak-energy-demands-302524788.html

SOURCE The Raymond Corporation