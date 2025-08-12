Intellezy Named to 2025 Online Learning Library Companies Watch List

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Intellezy, an innovative learning solutions provider, has once again been recognized by Training Industry, earning a spot on its 2025 Online Learning Library Companies Watch List. This marks Intellezy’s fourth consecutive year receiving this recognition, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class training experiences for today’s evolving workforce.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, selects companies for the Watch List that demonstrate a strong portfolio of online course offerings, subject matter expertise, delivery capabilities, and innovation within the market.

Intellezy’s online learning library includes thousands of award-winning videos across hundreds of professional training courses that cover today’s most-used business software, including AI platforms, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as high-impact business skills like leadership, communication, cybersecurity, and more.

The video library is continuously updated to align with the latest software changes and includes closed captioning and course transcripts in over 20 languages to support global learners. Intellezy’s video library is also WCAG Level AA compliant, ensuring that government-owned entities and organizations with accessibility mandates can seamlessly integrate the learning content.

Intellezy was selected for the 2025 Watch List based on the following criteria:

Scope and quality of courses, features and capabilities.

Market presence, brand visibility, innovation and impact.

Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships.

Business performance and growth trajectory.

“This continued recognition from Training Industry is both an honor and a reflection of our team’s dedication to driving meaningful learning outcomes,” said Andrew Wight, CEO of Intellezy. “We’re proud of how our video library empowers learners and helps organizations stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. As we continue expanding our offerings, including cutting-edge courses in AI, cybersecurity, and leadership, we remain focused on shaping the future of workplace learning.”

ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is a revolutionary learning solutions company reshaping how organizations train, reskill, and upskill their teams for the future of work. Our award-winning training video library features a wide range of courses, including essential software training courses and critical business skills training. With over 3 million learners in over 200 countries viewing our microlesson videos, we empower organizations and individuals to improve efficiency, maximize productivity, and work better together.

We also specialize in custom eLearning development, offering fully tailored solutions created by our in-house instructional designers, developers, and video production team. With our augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions, we provide immersive, blended learning experiences that drive impact.

All our services are supported by our team of certified change management and L&D experts which help clients maximize ROI by providing personalized end-to-end strategies to ensure user proficiency, all based on your specific needs.

To learn more, visit www.intellezy.com.

Media Contact Name: Phillip Carmichael

Title: Marketing Manager

Email Address: pcarmichael@intellezy.com

Phone Number: (781) 295-1407

SOURCE Intellezy