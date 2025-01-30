RAYMOND ANNOUNCES PURDUE AS 2025 FUNDING RECIPIENT FOR UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PROGRAM

GREENE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation has selected a new research proposal from Purdue University to receive funding through its University Research Program. After reviewing innovative research ideas from more than 19 universities, Raymond has selected the following proposal from Purdue to receive financial support:

The Value of Limited Flexibility in Future Logistics Systems Proposal Author: Assistant Professor Reem Khir, Edwardson School of Industrial Engineering, Purdue University



Through the University Research Program, professors and student researchers are encouraged to apply their engineering and technical research to discover innovative solutions for the material handling industry. In doing so, the program helps drive the next generation of technology for the supply chain, logistics and material handling industries, drawing synergies and collaboration between collegiate research and Raymond.

The University Research Program has funded 19 projects from over 20 leading universities across the country, totaling more than $5 million in funding since 2016. The selected applicants are evaluated on several criteria, including their possible impact on the future of the material handling industry, timeline and feasibility of budget.

“Through our University Research Program, Raymond is investing in the material handling innovators of tomorrow, a core commitment that reflects our values as a leader in the logistics, material handling and supply chain management space,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Partnering with academic institutions allows us to address current industry challenges while developing cutting-edge automation and technology solutions that will strengthen the future of our field. Promising scholars — like those at Purdue University — are poised to make lasting impacts that will advance our mission, and the larger industry mission, of improving material handling processes for years to come.”

The University Research Program will begin accepting one-page concept papers this summer, with applications due by the end of October 2025 for the 2026 program.

To learn more about the University Research Program, including information on previously funded projects and how to apply, visit www.UniversityResearchProgram.com.

