Raven Rocks Precision Secures Exclusive U.S. Distributorship of Dead Nuts Bullets

Raven Rocks Precision, a leader in high-quality reloading supplies, proudly announces its exclusive U.S. retail distributorship of Dead Nuts bullets-one of the most trusted names in precision, American-made handgun projectiles.

With this partnership, Raven Rocks is expanding its already popular 9mm bulk bullets collection to include Dead Nuts’ flagship 115gr and 124gr Jacketed Hollow Points (JHPs). These rounds are optimized for competition, praised for their accuracy, and reliable enough to double as effective self-defense options. Dead Nuts, originally a precision metal manufacturer, entered the bullet market over a decade ago. Known for their exacting production standards, they quickly gained favor among U.S. ammunition manufacturers for delivering consistent, high-performance bullets at an affordable price point.

“I am thrilled to be able to offer such a high-quality U.S.-made product to the reloading market at a price point that allows them to load more and extend their range time,” said Bill Bogner, Co-Founder of Raven Rocks Precision. As the exclusive U.S. retailer, Raven Rocks will carry the full line of Dead Nuts bullets-including 9mm, 380 Auto, 10mm Auto, 40 S&W, and 45 Auto-offered in a variety of grain weights and configurations. This ensures shooters have the flexibility to choose the bullet that best matches their training, competition, or defensive needs.

This partnership gives customers access to more affordable bulk bullet options without compromising on quality. Additionally, Raven Rocks and Dead Nuts are actively collaborating on new product development to meet evolving demands in the shooting community. To mark the launch, Raven Rocks is offering Dead Nuts’ 9mm 115gr and 124gr JHP bullets at a special promotional rate-as low as 8.9 cents per round, while supplies last.

Explore the Dead Nuts Ammo collection for full details and product listings! For more information about this exclusive distributorship, check out the latest RavenRocks blog.

