Innovia Co-Op and ClientPoint Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Client Engagement for Member Businesses

ClientPoint’s Digital Sales Room and Proposal Automation Platform Empowers Innovia Members to Simplify Operations, Accelerate Sales, and Deliver Exceptional Service

Innovia Co-op and ClientPoint have announced a renewed strategic partnership to bring top-rated client engagement and proposal automation technology to Innovia members. ClientPoint, recognized as the leading Digital Sales Room and Proposal Automation platform, enables service businesses to centralize client communications, accelerate deal flow, and deliver seamless service experiences in one unified system.

ClientPoint combines proposal automation and client collaboration tools in one intuitive digital workspace. Seamlessly integrating with your CRM, the platform streamlines the sales process with built-in scheduling, meetings, branded client portals, eSignatures, and more. And now, with the launch of ClientPoint Relationship AI, Innovia members gain access to even more actionable insights that further enhance client engagement, and support sales and revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with ClientPoint,” said Nick Zuccala, Director at Innovia Co-op. “Our mission is to equip members with best-in-class solutions that drive efficiency and success. ClientPoint’s platform directly supports that mission by helping our members reduce complexity, improve productivity, and deliver outstanding service to their clients.”

Innovia Co-op serves independently owned community association management companies throughout the United States. Through this partnership, Innovia members can access ClientPoint at preferred pricing, with personalized onboarding and expert support. Whether they need to streamline proposals, manage client meetings, or simplify service delivery, ClientPoint helps Innovia members move faster and operate more effectively.

“ClientPoint exists to help businesses close more deals faster and with less friction,” said Andy Jedynak, President & CEO of ClientPoint. “We are proud to partner with Innovia Co-op to bring that vision to life for its members. Together, we’re empowering growing businesses to scale client engagement and service delivery – without adding overhead or complexity.”

This partnership reflects ClientPoint’s broader mission to modernize how B2B companies build trust and conduct relationships. ClientPoint continues to expand its capabilities and network of strategic partners across North America and globally.

To learn more about ClientPoint and schedule a personalized demo, visit https://www.clientpoint.net or contact support@clientpoint.net.

About Innovia Co-op

Innovia Co-op helps independently owned community association management companies compete and grow. Innovia delivers purchasing power, strategic partnerships, and shared resources that improve member operations and profitability. With a growing network of over 80 members throughout the United States, Innovia is committed to helping local businesses succeed through collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. Learn more at https://innoviaco-op.com .

About ClientPoint

Founded in 2010, ClientPoint is the top-rated enterprise Digital Sales Room and Proposal Automation platform. It replaces scattered emails, links, and PDFs with a single branded workspace that brings together meetings, scheduling, proposals, eSignatures, and AI-driven relationship insights – empowering businesses of all sizes to win and serve clients faster, streamline onboarding, and scale growth on a GDPR-ready, SOC 2 Type 2-compliant foundation. Find out more at ClientPoint.net .

