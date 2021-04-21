Randstad US Partners with Gamesmith to Connect Talent with Open Roles

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — As video games increasingly become one of the world’s largest sources of entertainment, Randstad US today announced that it is partnering with Gamesmith, which has deep relationships with thousands of video game development studios across the world, to fill open positions in the $118 billion video game industry. The partnership will leverage Randstad’s national hiring infrastructure and network of tech-based talent who may not have previously considered a career in gaming with Gamesmith’s industry knowledge.

“The gaming industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and it needs a pipeline of talent to help fuel this growth,” said Josh Vesely, Enterprise and Integrated Talent Solutions Leader at Randstad. “To capitalize on this moment and close a worsening skills gap, the industry needs to expand its talent base and consider new, alternative methods of hiring. Our partnership with Gamesmith will make that happen.”

The new partnership comes at a time when the video game industry is experiencing a surge in demand. At the height of the pandemic, 55 percent of American consumers turned to video games for entertainment, which helped boost global sales by 20 percent in 2020 and create almost 20,000 jobs last year alone. This growth is on top of an unemployment rate that is already near zero percent for those with gaming development and design skills.

“The global games market is under immense growth and pressure fueled by new hardware, platforms, territories and player base. Games are the number #1 core leisure activity with over 2.5 billion users all demanding fresh content, higher quality and a full immersion experience,” said Alex Churchill, Founder of Gamesmith.com, the discovery platform for game professionals. “Gamesmith is very happy to partner with Randstad as it provides new opportunities for our members. Traditional hiring practices have changed during Covid-19 and partnering with Randstad allows our community to benefit from their experience.”

