Full Measure Acquires Adora, A Mobile Tour Company Founded By Princeton Students

WASHINGTON, April 21st, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Full Measure Education, a leader in higher education technology, announced the acquisition of Adora Experiences, a digital college tour startup.

Founded in 2019 by Princeton undergraduates Ron Miasnik, Raya Ward, and Joseph Rubin, Adora enables students to take personalized tours of college campuses both virtually and in-person. Since winning Princeton’s startup competition in February 2020, the company has become the best-in-class solution for universities and partnered with a variety of schools including Stanford, Pitzer, and Colorado State University.

“Adora has done for campus visits what Full Measure has done for other parts of the student lifecycle — made them accessible and personalized,” explains Greg Davies, CEO of Full Measure. “We have been closely following the campus tour space for years, and Adora is the first technology that actually improves the tour experience.”

The Adora platform leverages student stories, augmented reality geotags, and multimedia content to create engaging virtual tours and enhance the on-campus visit experience. As part of the acquisition, Adora’s technology will integrate with Full Measure’s mobile content platform, which has quadrupled in size to reach over 1.5 million students and 320 colleges.

“We’re thrilled to leverage Full Measure’s scale and experience to reach more students,” adds Adora Co-Founder and CEO Ron Miasnik. “Students have taken over 14,000 tours on the Adora platform and we expect to reach half a million students by December.” The Adora team will join Full Measure and begin offering their solution to colleges immediately.

Miasnik became interested in college tours after his friend — a prospective physics major — shared that he didn’t hear the word “physics” once on his Princeton tour. After connecting with Princeton’s admissions office, Miasnik set out to build a customizable solution, enlisting classmates Ward and Rubin.

“A virtual tour not only showcases a campus but also bridges the socioeconomic barrier caused by the cost of travel,” adds Raya Ward, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Adora. “Technology-enabled tours increase access to this important part of the college process. And the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of long-overdue technologies that will help close this gap.”

In its most recent State of College Admissions survey, NACAC reports that 85.1% of students indicate that a campus visit is of “considerable importance” to their college search.

“I spent a decade working in college admissions, and it’s stunning to consider that the campus tour that I took as a prospective student in 2006 is the same tour I trained my student tour guides to give in 2020,” explains Ashleigh Spatt, Product Marketing Manager for Full Measure.

Full Measure’s acquisition of Adora will further redefine how colleges and universities engage prospective students, bringing a world-class campus visit experience to hundreds of institutions and millions of students.

