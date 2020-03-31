RainFocus Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Time

Ranking No. 2349 on the annual list represents RainFocus’ continued strong performance and growth strategy

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, ranks No. 2349 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time,” says JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. “The importance of events has only increased in recent years. Organizations are understanding the impact of the event channel in deepening customer relationships and engagement. We are thankful to be trusted by the world’s most innovative brands to deliver unmatched experiences that exceed our clients’ events and marketing goals. This recognition of our continued growth as a business is proof of that ongoing commitment.”

According to Inc., the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth in the face of widespread challenges, which may have included navigating inflationary pressure, responding to rising costs of capital, and addressing hiring needs.

RainFocus was one of 94 Utah-based companies on the list, contributing to local median growth of 230%, with 15,682 new jobs.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller.”

This year’s recognition showcases RainFocus’ ongoing growth and focus on innovation. The company continues to invest in partnerships and integrations that deliver increasingly personalized experiences to its customers and their clients, most recently with the announcement of its RainFocus for Salesforce App .

RainFocus has also been recognized for technology innovation as winner of the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Partner of the Year award, named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms , and named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Event Management Technology, Q1 2023 report.

“We’re extremely proud of this recognition and eager to continue prioritizing the innovation of our technology to drive impact and results at events and beyond,” said Sherman.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

