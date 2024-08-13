LINK STRATEGIC PARTNERS NAMED TO THE INC. 5000 LIST OF FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN THE COUNTRY

Washington, DC-based social impact firm celebrates its fourth time on the prestigious list, after people-centered pivots led to record growth following global pandemic

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that LINK Strategic Partners, a social impact firm based in Washington, DC, has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2020 to 2023 — a period made particularly tough for businesses by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and other significant global challenges. During this period, LINK adopted a hybrid growth posture, kept its entire team employed and expanded its hiring commitments, opened new branches across the US and internationally, curated a hyperlocally based global growth strategy, and doubled down on their mission-driven and community-based work.

“In an extraordinarily complex moment, we doubled down on what matters — our people, our clients, and our communities,” said Michael Akin, President of LINK Strategic Partners. “It was a well-intentioned response to prioritize people over profits during an unprecedented crisis; one that ultimately became a winning strategy. The inclusion on this list among some of the most dynamic companies in the world, validates our firm’s philosophy that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive. We are truly proud and humbled to be a part of the 2024 Inc. 5000!”

Operating at the intersection of community engagement and strategic communications, LINK is a full-service social impact firm that only takes on work with clients that have a mission-based approach to benefit communities. The 2024 list marks the organization’s fourth appearance, having been featured previously on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and named to the 2021 Inc. Best in Business List of companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in the world.

“Congratulations to LINK Strategic Partners on being named to the Inc 5000 list!” said Derek Ford, president and CEO, Washington DC Economic Partnership. “LINK is a great example of a local DC business that has grown and is now making a significant impact on the global stage. This honor highlights the thriving environment Washington DC offers for businesses to succeed and expand!”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as Editor-in-Chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The Inc. 5000 annual conference will be hosted in-person October 16-18, 2024 in Palm Desert, California.

About LINK Strategic Partners

LINK Strategic Partners is a strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and social impact consulting firm proudly based in Washington, DC. In 12 years, LINK has expanded from a small local shop to a dynamic firm with hundreds of local, regional, national, and international clients. Our world-class and diverse team of professionals ranges from 16 to 96 years of age and leads our offices in DC, Phoenix, Austin, St. Louis, New York, Durham, Albuquerque, and Manchester, England. LINK’s mission-driven work includes thousands of hours of pro bono work provided to community partners. Visit www.linksp.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

