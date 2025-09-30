RAINBOW’S ICONIC SAGA RETURNS WITH NEW CGI ANIMATED SERIES WINX CLUB: THE MAGIC IS BACK

Winx Club: The Magic is Back Premieres October 2, 2025 on Netflix globally,

Inviting a New Generation to Discover the Magical Dimension

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Iginio Straffi, creator of Winx Club and founder of Rainbow, is bringing the beloved saga to a new generation of kids on global platforms NETFLIX and ROBLOX this fall.

Winx Club: The Magic Is Back premiers on Netflix this Friday!

The brand-new series, WINX CLUB: THE MAGIC IS BACK invites audiences once again into the Magical Dimension to follow Bloom, an ordinary girl who discovers she’s a fairy, as she enrolls at Alfea College and forms an unbreakable bond with five best friends. Together, they unlock their powers and embark on extraordinary adventures.

The series will premiere globally on Netflix October 2, 2025 and features stunning CGI-animation and action-packed stories filled with witches, monsters, daring rescues, and homework!

From Charmix to Believix to Sirenix, the series has always featured iconic transformation music and the theme song for the new series, “Forever Winx” is performed by Virginia Bocelli, who will also appear alongside her father, world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, to perform the song on his winter tour.

Rainbow, the global family entertainment powerhouse behind hit kids brands 44 Cats and Mermaid Magic is also extending the magic to gaming with WINX CLUB: MAGIX on Roblox. Launched in September to overwhelmingly positive reviews (90%), the game immerses fans in the world of Alfea, inviting them to experience life as a student through thrilling adventures, magical flying and trendy fairy fashion.

“I’m thrilled to return to Alfea with a fresh WINX CLUB chapter that is filled with magic and style to delight old and new fans alike. We’ve worked hard to explore new ways of telling the Winx story while staying true to the brand’s core values of courage, friendship, and diversity. I’m eager for the world to see this new adventure! We aren’t just embracing nostalgia but evolving the storytelling to celebrate the power of dreams with a new generation of kids and families,”

said Iginio Straffi, Creator of Winx Club and Founder of Rainbow.

