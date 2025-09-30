Big Update! Edimakor V4.4.0 Integrates Wan2.2 and Hailuo Models to Redefine Video Boundaries

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw Edimakor, the AI-powered creative software trusted by a global community of creators, has announced the release of Edimakor V4.4.0, a major upgrade that brings together two advanced models — Wan2.2 and MiniMax-Hailuo-02… This update delivers smoother, more versatile video generation and introduces over 1,000 new full-body avatar templates, giving creators unmatched flexibility and power for professional and personal projects.

Accessing the Wan2.2 Model

With the addition of the Wan2.2 model, Edimakor V4.4.0 expands its support for text-to-video and image-to-video generation, making it a valuable tool for advertising, film production, interactive entertainment, and multi-angle cinematography.

Key features include:

Cost Efficiency: Creators can generate a 5-second 480p video for just 50 points, or a 5-second 1080p video for only 200 points, lowering production costs dramatically.

Creators can generate a 5-second 480p video for just 50 points, or a 5-second 1080p video for only 200 points, lowering production costs dramatically. Consistency Preservation: Wan2.2 ensures precise alignment of text, portraits, and products across all frames for professional-grade accuracy.

Wan2.2 ensures precise alignment of text, portraits, and products across all frames for professional-grade accuracy. Camera Control: Achieve smooth, stable, and complex camera movements with ease, perfect for cinematic storytelling.

Achieve smooth, stable, and complex camera movements with ease, perfect for cinematic storytelling. Cinematographic Visuals: Apply professional descriptions for lighting, color grading, and composition to create polished results.

Apply professional descriptions for lighting, color grading, and composition to create polished results. Smart Prompt Rewriting: Even without technical prompting knowledge, users can generate accurate, high-quality videos thanks to AI-assisted input optimization.

Integration with MiniMax-Hailuo-02 Model

The new MiniMax-Hailuo-02 model sets a new standard in complex motion video generation, enabling highly realistic scenes of activities like gymnastics, diving, or acrobatics.

Highlights include:

Native 1080p resolution for crisp, clear visuals.

State-of-the-art command tracking, ensuring fluid and precise motion.

Emotion-rich output, capturing nuanced human expressions and gestures.

Extreme physics capability, making it the only model in the world able to realistically simulate advanced physical movements and dynamic scenarios.

This makes Hailuo an essential tool for creators who need content that goes beyond simple animations — from sports marketing to entertainment and training simulations.

AI Avatars: 1,000+ New Templates Added

In addition to new models, Edimakor has expanded its AI Avatar library with over 1,000 new modules, covering scenarios from real people (face, torso, full body) to cartoons and animals.

With Heygen integration, Edimakor’s new avatars are tailored for UGC content, e-commerce, and brand storytelling, with all models cleared for commercial use. Covering categories from office and fitness to home life, outdoor, and professional settings, the library ensures a fit for every creative project.

About Edimakor

Edimakor is an all-in-one creative AI software built to make video and image editing simple, fast, and powerful. From AI video generation and avatars to sound design, subtitles, translation, and image tools — Edimakor helps both beginners and professionals achieve cinematic-quality results with ease. Trusted by creators worldwide, Edimakor continues to push the boundaries of digital creativity.

