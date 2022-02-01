Quotient Announces U.S. Launch of Shopmium Cash-Back App to Enable Brands to Engage and Influence Consumers

Direct-to-consumer app combines seamless consumer experience with proprietary technology to increase brand trial and loyalty and facilitate measurable online and offline shopper interactions.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$QUOT–Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions and media technology company, today announced the U.S. launch of the highly successful European Shopmium app to deliver savings and brand discovery to consumers, all in a single, convenient experience. Part of the Quotient Promotions Network, Shopmium is the leading grocery savings app1 in France, where the product originated, and is also available in the United Kingdom and Belgium.

The U.S. Shopmium app launch comes as consumers continue to battle inflationary pressures, with many rethinking the brands and products they buy and seeking more control over how they save and shop. Shopmium offers consumers a premium experience for earning cash back on the things they buy every day, giving them more flexibility, information and savings to make informed decisions that help stretch their dollars. With no threshold for payout and offers available anywhere in the U.S. (with proof of purchase and subject to offer terms and conditions), the app offers an easy and convenient consumer experience; shoppers simply buy the featured product online or in-store, take a picture of the receipt, and receive cash back paid into their PayPal account.

With media that proactively surfaces new brands and products to consumers as they browse for savings, the Shopmium app offers the unique ability to discover alternative products and then dive into available offers.

For brands, Shopmium will offer an engaged audience to introduce new products, drive trial and loyalty, gain valuable consumer insights, and generate measurable sales, all while benefitting from Quotient’s advanced anti-stacking technology that prevents multiple offers from being redeemed for the same product at one time. With engaging media ads built directly into the app, Shopmium gives advertisers a unique opportunity to communicate their brand message via media while delivering valuable savings via promotions, to drive incremental revenue.

“Consumers have responded to inflation-related price pressures by seeking value and savings more than ever,” said Quotient CEO Matt Krepsik. “This exciting U.S. launch of Shopmium offers American consumers an interactive platform to discover products and earn cash back, while brands and retailers can grow their consumer relationships through new, revenue-driving touchpoints and powerful audience insights.”

Shopmium’s ability to reduce customer acquisition costs, elevate consumer retention and improve the shopper experience has resulted in high ratings from both consumers and CPG buyers in the European market.

“Shopmium’s popularity with consumers and effectiveness for advertisers has been proven in the European market,” said Jon Beill, Global Managing Director for Shopmium. “With globally recognized brands and millions of consumers already on the platform, Shopmium has proven success across stakeholders and we could not be more excited to bring the tried and trusted Shopmium brand to the U.S. to deliver a truly unmatched shopping experience to a new user base.”

The Shopmium app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information visit www.shopmium.com/us.

1 Mediametrie/NetRatings – Audience Internet Global – October 2021

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital promotions and media technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the U.S. as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

