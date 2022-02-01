Multi-omics Startup Pleno Inc. Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Development of its Novel Hypercoding Technology

Industry Veterans and Broadcom Alumni Bring Deep Experience in Coding Theory, Software Architecture and Systems Engineering to Pleno’s Rapidly Growing Team

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech—Pleno Inc., a multi-omic instrument platform company revolutionizing biological target detection for clinical testing and biomedical research, announced that Jason Trachewsky has joined the company as Vice President of Software, and Professor Nambi Seshadri, Ph.D. has joined as Chairman of Pleno’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“Pleno’s novel HypercodingTM technology utilizes techniques derived from the telecommunications industry, combined with advanced biochemistry, to deliver unmatched scale, precision and performance in multi-omic biomarker detection,” said Pieter van Rooyen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Pleno. “We are incredibly excited to bolster our highly skilled team with the capabilities and experience that both Jason and Nambi bring to the table. Pleno has had longstanding relationships with both of them, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them on in a larger capacity as we continue to expand.”

Pleno is rapidly growing its San Diego, California-based team of experienced scientists, telecoms engineers, and biotechnology innovators developing its RAPTORTM instrument platform. Hypercoding, the key technology that RAPTOR is built upon, utilizes biochemistry versions of advanced code multiplexing and error correction techniques that are typically used in today’s leading cellphones. Pleno’s multidisciplinary team spans many different industries and brings together top talent from throughout the region. The company aims to more than double in size over the next six to nine months.

“It is inspiring to see the level of innovation that is achievable when technology from one industry is applied to another,” said Jason Trachewsky, Vice President of Software at Pleno. “I look forward to the opportunity to have a direct impact on the health and wellbeing of so many people.”

Trachewsky was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of Aquifi, Inc., a provider of networked material inspection solutions using 3D cameras. Prior to Aquifi, Trachewsky was founder, Chief Operating Officer and a key technology developer at Passif Semiconductor, a VC-backed startup developing extremely low-power wireless transceivers for portable devices, acquired by Apple, Inc. in April 2013. Jason came to Passif Semiconductor from Broadcom Corporation, where he co-founded, and spent 11 years leading, as well as growing the engineering team for the Wi-Fi Business Unit.

“I have known Pieter and many of the Pleno team for a very long time and continue to be impressed by their ability to execute on groundbreaking new concepts,” said Professor Nambi Seshadri, Ph.D., Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at Pleno. “The idea that we can now use technology that I helped develop in telecommunications to potentially detect diseases such as cancer is thrilling, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Seshadri, a member of US National Academy of Engineering and IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal recipient, brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications sector to Pleno. He is a Distinguished Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, as well as a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California, San Diego. Previously he spent more than 16 years at Broadcom as the first employee dedicated to developing the company’s wireless strategy. As VP and CTO of the Mobile Platforms and Wireless Connectivity business groups, Seshadri, helped drive Broadcom’s entry into 2G, 3G and 4G cellular, mobile multimedia, low power Wi-Fi for handsets, combo chips that integrate multiple wireless connectivity technologies, and GPS. He also served as Senior VP and General Manager of the Mobile Platforms Solutions business unit.

About Pleno Inc.

Pleno Inc. is a multi-omic instrument platform company democratizing biological target detection for clinical testing and biomedical research. The company’s proprietary Hypercoding™ technology leverages signal processing techniques from the telecommunications industry to deliver targeted biological information at unprecedented scale, precision, and performance. For more information, visit www.plenoinc.com.

