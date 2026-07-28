QuickLink Unveils New StudioPro™ AnywhereTally Remote Tally Solution at IBC 2026

The Latest Addition to the Brand’s StudioPro™ Ecosystem Combines Simple Deployment, Cloud Control and Professional‑Grade Wireless Reliability

AMSTERDAM, JULY 28, 2026 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, will debut its new StudioPro™ AnywhereTally system at IBC 2026 (Stand 7.C19), introducing a breakthrough in distributed tally control for modern live production environments.Purpose‑built for QuickLink StudioPro™, AnywhereTally extends tally control beyond traditional local workflows, delivering reliable, real‑time on‑air indication over the internet for multi‑camera productions operating across multiple locations.

Designed for the future of cloud‑enabled production, StudioPro AnywhereTally integrates natively with the brand’s StudioPro™ Proton and StudioPro™ Fusion control panels, creating a unified workflow across software, control surfaces and remote tally devices. With support for 4, 8 or 12 tally light configurations, the system provides the flexibility required for everything from compact studio setups to large, distributed productions.

“StudioPro AnywhereTally is a first-of-its-kind cloud tally solution, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern live production. Built for cloud-based workflows while supporting traditional on-premises environments, it gives production teams the flexibility to extend professional tally capabilities wherever they operate,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “By combining real-time remote tally, seamless StudioPro ecosystem integration and professional-grade wireless performance, AnywhereTally enables more connected, flexible and efficient production workflows.”

StudioPro AnywhereTally delivers high‑performance wireless reliability with up to 7,200‑ft range, strong wall penetration and 20 ms low‑latency response using military‑grade wireless technology, ensuring dependable tally performance in demanding environments. Built for long production days, it provides 20 to 40 hours of battery life, USB‑C charging and a clear battery status indicator. It’s compact, lightweight aluminum alloy design supports both hot‑shoe and 1/4‑inch mounting for fast, flexible deployment. Furthermore, with cloud‑controllable operation through StudioPro Cloud instances, AnywhereTally enables production teams to stay coordinated and connected regardless of physical location.

With cloud-controllable operation through StudioPro Cloud instances, StudioPro AnywhereTally enables production teams to stay coordinated and connected regardless of physical location, bridging the gap between cloud-based and traditional production environments.

QuickLink will showcase StudioPro AnywhereTally at IBC 2026, offering live demonstrations of its remote tally capabilities and its integration with the full StudioPro ecosystem, including StudioPro Proton, StudioPro Fusion and StudioPro Cloud. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how AnywhereTally transforms distributed production workflows, improves communication between operators and talent, and brings new levels of flexibility to multi‑camera environments.

For more information about QuickLink’s latest video production and remote guest contribution solutions, please visit the QuickLink website. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.