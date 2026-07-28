Brightline Lighting Introduces the MOD1, Bringing Studio-Quality Soft Lighting to Today’s Smaller Production Spaces

Bridgeville, Penn. – July 28, 2026 – Brightline Lighting, a premier manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting systems for broadcast, videoconferencing, government, education and corporate applications, today introduced the MOD1, the first fixture in its new MOD Series of professional LED lighting solutions.

Designed for today’s evolving production environments, the MOD1 combines the soft, flattering illumination of Brightline’s popular Flex-T rotating, lay-in ceiling fixture with the directional versatility of its SeriesONE LED studio fixtures. The result is a compact, suspended lighting solution that helps broadcasters and organizations create professional studio looks in spaces where conventional lighting systems aren’t practical.

The MOD1 is the first product in Brightline’s new MOD family, with the MOD2 and MOD3 scheduled to follow.

Creating More Flexible Studio Lighting

“As production spaces continue to evolve, so must the lighting,” said Kathy Katz, Co-Founder of Brightline Lighting. “Broadcasters are building smaller studios, corporations are producing more in-house video, podcast production is booming, and many projects are moving into multipurpose rooms with suspended ceilings. The MOD1 was developed specifically for these environments. It bridges the gap between architectural lighting and traditional studio lighting, giving designers the freedom to achieve a soft, broadcast-quality look in spaces that previously presented significant design challenges.”

Unlike traditional lay-in ceiling fixtures, the MOD1 suspends below the ceiling on extension hardware, allowing the fixture to be lowered into the ideal lighting position while rotating to precisely illuminate talent. The innovative design provides significantly greater flexibility when working with high ceilings, limited room dimensions, or installations where traditional studio grids are impractical.

Drawing on the strengths of both the Brightline Flex-T and SeriesONE product families, the MOD1 represents a new approach to lighting design that blends architectural integration with professional studio performance.

Bridging Lighting Design and Spaces

“The MOD Series is designed to bridge environments as well as product lines,” Katz added. “We’re seeing organizations create studios where every square foot matters. The MOD1 delivers the soft, natural appearance people expect from a professional studio while providing the flexibility needed for these modern production environments.”

The MOD1 utilizes high-performance mid-power LEDs delivering greater than 97 CRI for exceptional color accuracy on camera. Available in multiple fixed color temperatures or a Variable White (3000K-5600K) model, the fixture supports dynamic color matching for a wide range of production environments.

Weighing just 8 pounds (3.63 kg), the compact fixture features adjustable optics with ±90-degree directional beam control and is available with either spot or flood beam options. The fixture supports industry-standard control protocols including 0-10V, DALI, DMX/RDM, and Low Voltage DMX, making it easy to integrate into new or existing lighting systems.

Designed for long-term reliability, the MOD1 features a durable 6063-T5 aluminum heat sink, universal 120-277V operation, and high-efficiency electronic drivers with power and control connections integrated directly into the fixture housing.

The MOD1 is available in black or white finishes with C-Clamp or Surface Mount configurations and is MET certified.

For more information about the MOD1 and Brightline’s complete family of professional lighting solutions, visit www.brightlines.com.