QuickLink StudioEdge Provides a Multi-platform Solution for Remote Contributions

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 18, 2025 – With Microsoft’s recent announcement to retire Skype in May 2025, broadcasters worldwide are reassessing their remote communications’ tools. In response, QuickLink’s StudioEdge™, a cutting-edge solution designed to seamlessly integrate remote guests from multiple video conferencing platforms into professional productions, can fill this need for the broadcast and pro AV industries. QuickLink’s StudioEdge provides multi-platform integration of remote guests from major video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and StudioCall™, into productions, optimized with ground-breaking AI technology.

Skype, launched in 2003, revolutionized internet communication by enabling free voice and video calls globally. However, as technology evolved, platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams emerged, offering enhanced features and user experiences. Microsoft’s decision to discontinue Skype reflects this shift, urging users to transition to Microsoft Teams.

StudioEdge supports four channels of broadcast-quality discrete audio and video from Microsoft Teams, Zoom and QuickLink StudioCall remote guests. It can be seamlessly integrated into the production suite via IP and hardware inputs/outputs. The powerful solution supports direct, off-air communication between the operator and remote guest(s) offering complete control over the production. It is designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between video conferencing platforms and professional production workflows, offering unparalleled control, reliability and quality.

“Unlike other competing WebRTC-based solutions, which suffer from blocked port and software codex issues, StudioEdge is the only solution that allows users to choose the best elements from all the available platforms allowing broadcasters to easily reach its production goal,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink.

As the industry navigates the post-Skype era, QuickLink’s StudioEdge stands at the forefront, offering broadcasters a reliable and adaptable solution for incorporating remote contributions into their productions. With nearly 22 years of experience in providing cutting-edge broadcast solutions, QuickLink continues to lead the way in delivering innovative, high-quality remote production tools trusted by broadcasters worldwide.

For more information about QuickLink StudioEdge or other award-winning video production solutions, please visit the QuickLink website. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv. The Quicklink team and its suite of products will also be onsite at NAB 2025, (Booth SL10413).