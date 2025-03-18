Fingerworks Telestrators Releases Computer Vision Software Update and iPadOS Compatibility

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 18, 2025 – FingerWorks™ Telestrators, the front-runner in live computer-driven analysis tools for professional sports and Esports broadcasters, will unveil two new updates for its FingerWorks 6 solution at NAB 2025 (Booth SL5825). Included among these areinnovative new tools for its FingerWorks Computer Vision real-time player- and field-tracking programas well as expanded iPadOS support.

FingerWorks is continually adding new tools and functionalities to enhance gameplay analysis, and these latest updates are no exception,” says Bryan McKoen, owner, FingerWorks Telestrators. “We are certain that these enhancements will be a game-changer. The new Computer Vision tools will be exciting not only for broadcasters and fans at home, but also for coaching staff looking to evaluate a play post-game, while the iPadOS compatibility opens the solution up to a greater breadth of users and workflows.”

Designed to transform digital experiences in live sports analysis by tracing the path of players during a live feed or replay, FingerWorks Computer Vision Player Tracking now makes it possible to more effectively track and evaluate player positions, stats and insights. Included among the updates is the new “Move the Player” function, which provides instant virtual repositioning of a player(s) to different a location(s) on the playing surface, streamlining strategic player positional analysis. A second tool, “Player Distance Estimation,” dynamically measures the distance between multiple players, providing valuable insights for performance evaluation and tactical positional analysis.

Like all FingerWorks telestration technologies, Computer Vision’s Player Tracking tool provides sports announcers with simple, effective tools to illustrate the point they are making to support their commentary.

An efficient solution for professional visual annotation and interactive presentations, FingerWorks 6 Client has now been expanded to include iPadOS compatibility. This update enables iPads to function as a versatile FingerWorks user interface, providing greater flexibility and convenience. The iPadOS functionality also makes the FingerWorks software an ideal alternative for seamless connectivity and enhanced performance.

The enhanced FingerWorks Computer Vision and its new iPadOS capabilities will be on display throughout NAB 2025.