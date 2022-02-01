QuickLink Expands its U.S. Presence With Two New Seasoned Team Members

Brand Builds Upon its Success With Key Appointments and Texas-based Office

SAN ANTONIO, TX – JULY 10, 2024 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contributions, announces a significant growth strategy with two high-level personnel appointments specifically for the U.S. and Canadian markets, including Andrew Takacs, who has been hired as Head of Sales, and Donny Oropeza as Pre-Sales Engineer and Customer Success Engineer. In addition, QuickLink recently opened its new U.S. office in San Antonio, Texas, furthering its strategic expansion and continuous commitment to offering exemplary sales, service, and support to its customers, throughout the United States and Canada.

Takacs brings over 20 years of sales and business development experience to QuickLink. In this new role, he will drive sales in the U.S. and Canada, broadening QuickLink’s reach throughout those regions. In his previous roles at NewTek and Vizrt, Takacs led the development and execution of business strategies for top revenue-producing resellers in the broadcast and post-production industries. His expertise in relationship and long sales cycle management, as well as new business growth, will be invaluable as he leads the QuickLink sales team in North America.

“I am excited to join QuickLink to further educate the U.S. and Canadian markets about its easy-to-use, next generation technologies,” says Takacs. “After a successful launch of QuickLink’s StudioPro at both NAB and InfoComm, I am eager to take part in its expansion strategy, and I look forward to building upon that awareness with the team.”

Oropeza will work in tandem with Takacs to support the sales channel, provide necessary technical expertise, and actively work to close business. Bringing 25 years of experience from Vizrt/NewTek, Oropeza’s career has seen him rise from the corporate ranks. His deep understanding of technical support, sales engineering, and territory management will be beneficial to QuickLink’s U.S./Canadian initiatives.

“I am excited to be part of the QuickLink team,” says Oropeza. “I look forward to contributing to our mission of providing exceptional technology that supports the growing need for multi-camera video productions and remote contributions.”

With these new key hires and the opening of the Texas office, QuickLink is poised to continue its growth and success in delivering innovative solutions to its customers. “The new Texas office, coupled with these two hires, represents the next chapter for QuickLink, as the company understands and values the importance of having ‘boots on the ground’ to better cater to the U.S. market,” says Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink.