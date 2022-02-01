EAW Names Sales Force as New Manufacturer’s Rep in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FL, JULY 10, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leader in professional audio solutions, has announced Sales Force & Associates, Inc. as its new manufacturer’s representative in Florida. Based in Hollywood, FL, Sales Force also serves the Southeast and Caribbean regions.

“The addition of such a forward-thinking company as Sales Force will bring a fresh approach to expanding EAW’s reach in Florida,” says TJ Smith, President of EAW. “With their deep understanding of pro audio, we’re very much looking forward to having them on our team.”

With a staff that has over 50 years of widely diversified experience and knowledge in the pro audio, lighting and video industry, Sales Force acts as an extension of the brands it represents, allowing the relationship between the dealer and manufacturer to grow successfully and effectively.

“EAW has a strong legacy and has been well respected in the industry for many years, and we are eager to have the opportunity to work with the company and be a part of its growth throughout Florida,” says Bobbi Brooks, Sales Force Managing Partner. “We have a few high-profile projects in the works that involve EAW, and we are excited for those to come to life.”

“We look forward to seeing what’s next for EAW,” says Jeff Stoyer, Sales Force Managing Partner. “We could not pass up this great opportunity to work with such a valued company.”