QuickLink Expands Award-winning StudioEdge Product Offering With Two New Models

SAN ANTONIO, TX, JULY 28, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contributions, presents two new models into its award-winning StudioEdge™ line of products. StudioEdge-1 and StudioEdge-2 provide one-channel and two-channels of broadcast-quality discrete audio and video from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall™ remote guests. These new single and dual SDI versions present value to those customers that previously relied on Skype TX, providing an equivalent replacement with added platform support that can be seamlessly integrated into existing Skype TX workflows. The complete StudioEdge line, including these two new models, will be shown at IBC 2025 (Booth 7.B51).

With StudioEdge, broadcasters and production teams can seamlessly introduce remote guests from every major video conferencing platform, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and StudioCall into productions, optimized with ground-breaking AI technology. With Skype reaching its end-of-life, many production teams and broadcasters are seeking alternative solutions to maintain seamless remote guest integration. QuickLink StudioEdge provides a future-proof, reliable replacement, ensuring continued connectivity and high-quality video contribution from remote participants.

“Expanding our StudioEdge line was a clear next step for us, as this fills a direct need in the marketplace for a one-channel and two-channel option,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “With Skype support ending, and the consequent discontinuation of Skype TX, the StudioEdge-1 and StudioEdge-2 provide a natural upgrade for the now unavailable NewTek TalkShow® (Vizrt TalkShow®), Riedel STX-200 and QuickLink TX. These new StudioEdge models offer added platform support and a seamless upgrade into existing Skype TX workflows.”

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioCall technology, StudioEdge allows users to create real-time group conversations, panel discussions and live interviews as it can manage any combination of remote guests from around the world, with direct communication and chat support for guidance. The system offers a browser-based remote-control interface via QuickLink’s cloud platform, from any global location. QuickLink StudioEdge technology takes remote guest integration to unprecedented heights by utilizing QuickLink’s renowned remote-control expertise over production elements.

The StudioEdge line now includes the flagship StudioEdge-4, which supports four channels of SDI I/O, the StudioEdge-2110, supporting four channels of ST2110, and the new StudioEdge-1 and StudioEdge-2 models round out the line, offering greater flexibility and scalability to meet a wide range of production needs.

For more information about QuickLink StudioEdge or other award-winning video production solutions, please visit the QuickLink website. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.