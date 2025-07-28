MAD Arts advances curiosity in art and technology with KRK ROKIT 10-3 Studio Monitors

Audio Engineer Erik Aldrey installs Dolby Atmos room at immersive art museum in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, FL, JULY 28, 2025 ― MAD Arts, a pioneering immersive art museum and community hub, recently completed the installation of a state-of-the-art Atmos® playback system using KRK ROKIT™ G4 10-3 Studio Monitors. This system enhances the auditory experience of one of its many exhibitions, “On Being,” by acclaimed Electronic Composer and Multi-disciplinary Artist Max Cooper, Fine Artist Minjeong An and Creative Coding and New Media Artist Ksawery Kirklewski, in collaboration with talented Audio Engineer Erik Aldrey.

Located in a 50,000-square-foot facility in South Florida, MAD Arts is at the forefront of merging art and technology. The museum supports visionary projects that push the boundaries of creativity, and “On Being” is no exception. The exhibition invites attendees to express their innermost thoughts in a unique, real-time interactive experience, which is enhanced by Aldrey’s expertly designed sound system.

Aldrey, who specializes in mixing and mastering, took on the challenge of designing the fully immersive audio setup utilizing the museum’s existing stock of 28 ROKIT G4 10-3 monitors. “KRK worked so well in the room and sounded incredible as a PA speaker,” he says. “The 10-3s have a large bandwidth and sound close to the full range that Dolby® wants you to have for a setup. This made the installation easier because we could depend on fewer subs to fill the room.”

Aldrey also shared, “I discovered that I could achieve the essential home theater calibration of Dolby using the 10-3s, which streamlined the installation process beautifully. The ROKITs are powerful enough to fill the art exhibit space with vibrant sound.”

The immersive audio-visual experience allows exhibition-goers to connect more personally with the narrative unfolding around them. By scanning a QR code, attendees can contribute their thoughts, enriching the communal dialogue inspired by the display. “Everyone who has come to view the immersive room loves the ROKITs. They are great speakers,” Aldrey adds, highlighting the positive response he received about visitors’ experiences.

“Getting the chance to sit and really absorb the sound of the ROKITs in the room, you start to hear the little nuances, and it makes a huge difference in the audio quality,” says Marc Aptakin, Founder of MAD Arts. “The KRKs truly exceeded my expectations.”

MAD Arts is dedicated to making art accessible for all and believes in leveraging technology for social good. With its commitment to educational initiatives and inclusive programming, the museum continues to foster a lively community that champions creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

Aldrey has over 30 years of experience in mixing and mastering, with various collaborations such as mixing for the 2019 Latin GRAMMY® Alternative song “Tócamela” by Los Amigos Invisibles and two Emmy nominations for mixing the documentary “America First — Postville.” He first received notoriety in 2000, when he was nominated for a GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®, both as recording and mix engineer. After mixing several more albums, he received a Latin GRAMMY® nomination in 2014 for “Record of the Year” for his mastering work on “Escultura” by Guaco. Aldrey has worked with artists including Duran Duran, Ladytron, Stereophonics, Soul Coughing, Tom Vek, and Superthriller, among others.

A talented electronic composer and multi-disciplinary artist, Cooper is also a music label founder and former scientist who has carved out a unique space in music and visual art. He has used his over 15 years of experience in music and collaborations, as well as through his label Mesh, to explore the intersections between the arts and sciences with installations, performances, immersive experiences, online media, music videos, and live events.

Born in Chorwon and based in Seoul, Minjeong completed her residency program in Korea at the Cheongju Art Studio. She has exhibited on her own throughout Korea and as part of group exhibitions in Korea, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, Poland, and the United States. Kirklewski is the author of interactive light installations, music videos, generative animations, physical art pieces, and projects in public spaces. He uses new technologies, programming, and advertising media, focusing mostly on the digital and generative art field.

MAD Arts invites the general public to visit, experience various exhibitions, and become immersed in a groundbreaking blend of art and technology, including the current “On Being” display. For more information about MAD Arts and upcoming exhibitions, visit: yeswearemadarts.com.