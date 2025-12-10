QuickLink Announces New U.S. Distribution Partnership With Broadfield Distributing Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, DECEMBER 10, 2025 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, announces a new distribution partnership with Broadfield Distributing Inc., one of the industry’s most trusted sources for professional video, broadcast and AV workflow solutions. Under this agreement, Broadfield will distribute QuickLink’s full range of solutions throughout the United States, significantly expanding availability for customers across the region.

Through this partnership, QuickLink’s innovative offerings, including StudioPro™, StudioEdge™, and its full suite of remote production tools, will be added to Broadfield’s extensive product line inventory. The collaboration opens QuickLink products to Broadfield’s expansive reseller network, making it easier and more efficient than ever for U.S. customers to integrate QuickLink’s technology into their workflows.

“This partnership marks another key milestone in QuickLink’s continued strategic growth across North America,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “Broadfield has a long-standing reputation for exceptional distribution and reseller support. By joining forces, we’re making our solutions more accessible to customers across the United States and strengthening our commitment to delivering the highest-quality tools for remote production, broadcast and content creation.”

As QuickLink continues to expand its footprint, this new relationship with Broadfield reinforces the company’s dedication to servicing the U.S. market with improved availability, streamlined purchasing and local expertise.

“We’re thrilled to welcome QuickLink to our lineup,” says Gary Bettan, Owner and President of Broadfield Distributing Inc. “Our reseller community is always looking for forward-thinking, innovative and reliable solutions that enhance production workflows. QuickLink’s technology is a perfect fit, and we’re excited to bring their products to customers across the country.”

The distribution agreement is now officially in effect, with QuickLink solutions immediately available through Broadfield’s U.S. reseller network.

For more information about QuickLink and it’s renowned line of award-winning video production solutions, please visit the QuickLink website, or contact the QuickLink team at sales@quicklink.tv.