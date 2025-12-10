Latin GRAMMY®-nominated Colombian Artist Annasofia Called on KRK Kreate for Debut EP

MIAMI, DECEMBER 10, 2025 ― As an artist, producer, and composer, Colombian native Annasofia has been inspired by music since an early age, taking up drums at seven and writing songs by nine. After studying production at college in Bogotá, she moved to Miami’s vibrant music community to take advantage of a mentorship opportunity with Julio Reyes at Art House Academy. With a musical style that’s described as a combination of rhythmic pop, beat-driven rap, and off-kilter power ballads, Annasofia released her debut EP, “Primer Intento,” on October 2, earning herself a “Best New Artist” nomination at the 2025 Latin GRAMMY® Awards.

From her early days in Colombia to her latest album, one constant has always shaped her sound: KRK Studio Monitors. “The first monitors that I used were KRKs,” she says. “Those ROKIT 5s are still in my studio in Colombia. They helped me make all my first productions, so I have a deep love for KRK.”

When the time came to build a creative setup at her new apartment in Miami, Annasofia selected the KRK Kreate 5 Studio Monitors, which she says felt like reconnecting with an old friend. Only, this version has some new tricks, with the Bluetooth feature surprising her the most. “Sometimes, you just want to check a mix quickly without connecting the whole interface,” she explains. “The Bluetooth connectivity on the Kreates makes that super easy.”

As a home producer, Annasofia’s setup is in her living room, which she shares with a roommate. “My living room is tiny, so having monitors that don’t take over the whole space is a huge benefit,” she adds. “The Kreate 5s fit right in. They are small and stylish, and just blend right into my space without turning my home into a studio, but they also deliver the clarity, punch, and emotional accuracy that I need.”

Since she is a drummer, Annasofia also checks every mix by how the bass hits in her chest, often comparing her tracks to her favorite Kendrick Lamar tracks for a gut-level reference. Even with no acoustic treatment in her space, the Kreate 5s provide the imaging and balance Annasofia needs to make final tweaks before taking her mix to the studio. “No one listens to my music in a perfectly treated room,” she jokes. “So, working here actually helps me get closer to how people will really hear it.”

Three of the songs on her newest EP were finished using the Kreate 5s, including one produced entirely in her living room. For playback checks, late-night revisions, and the emotional fine-tuning that shapes her storytelling, the Kreates have become part of her daily rhythm.

Even off-stage and out of the studio, KRK is making its mark on Annasofia’s creative process. Before releasing her EP, she took her music to the streets of New York to have strangers listen to her songs and provide their feedback, using her KRK KNS-6402 Headphones to showcase her talents. “It was super cool — I was talking about my music with random people, and many of them asked me about the headphones,” she explains. “They really liked how comfortable they were, and how great they sounded. I loved that experience.”

Beyond monitoring, the Kreates also help provide playback for gatherings and the occasional guilt-tinged moment of using them as home speakers. “They tempt me, but I keep the volume low, so I don’t blast them and bother neighbors,” Annasofia adds.

KRK and its parent brand, Gibson, have played a meaningful role in supporting Annasofia’s artistic journey. In addition to the KRK gear, she uses an Epiphone guitar on her records. “Everyone at the company is always so supportive,” she says. “It’s powerful to see brands like KRK backing women producers. They have supported my dreams, and I’m grateful.”