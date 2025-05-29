Quasar Medical to Acquire Nordson MEDICAL Design and Development Business in Galway, Ireland, and Tecate, Mexico

Quasar Grows Global Full-Lifecycle CDMO Platform; Nordson MEDICAL Sharpens Focus on Core Components Business

Quasar Medical, a global leader in the manufacturing of interventional and complex minimally invasive devices, announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to acquire its design and development contract manufacturing businesses in Galway, Ireland, and Tecate, Mexico. This will strengthen Quasar’s global position as a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end solutions from initial design to large-scale production. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar 2025.

The Galway and Tecate facilities will be integrated into Quasar’s expanding global platform, adding specialized expertise in complex balloon and catheter design, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficient device near-shore assembly. Both sites provide Quasar with not only advanced know-how and IP-generating capabilities but will also add FDA-registered and ISO-certified facilities and a highly skilled workforce located in two strategic MedTech hubs.

“This is more than a bolt-on acquisition – it marks the next chapter for Quasar,” said Alex Wallstein, CEO of Quasar Medical. “We are now positioned to deliver fully integrated interventional solutions from concept to scale-up finished device, adding significant capacity in Ireland and Mexico to our well-established Asian footprint – diversifying Quasar into a global CDMO partner.”

Dave Zgonc, Vice President of Nordson MEDICAL Interventional Solutions, said, “We’re extremely proud of the highly skilled teams in Galway and Tecate, their expertise, and the customer partnerships they’ve built over the years in our finished device contract manufacturing business. We are thankful for their commitment and dedication to this business.”

EXPANDED CAPABILITIES, GLOBAL REACH

With this acquisition, Quasar Medical now operates 10 facilities across North America, Europe, Israel, and Asia, providing added expertise in design, development, balloon catheter systems, micro-EM sensors, and rapid scale-up of low-cost assembly and manufacturing.

800,000 square feet of manufacturing space

Over 4,200 employees, including over 50 NPD Engineers

FDA-registered and ISO 13485 certified

Galway: design, prototyping, and product development, as well as manufacturing

Tecate: cost-effective, scalable device manufacturing and assembly

CUSTOMER BENEFITS & STRATEGIC IMPACT

Quasar Medical’s customers will benefit from:

Integrated design-for-manufacturing and scalable production

Seamless program transfers and faster market readiness

Near-shore operations for U.S. customers

Regionally optimized manufacturing strategies balancing speed, quality, and cost

Robust quality infrastructure with FDA and ISO 13485 compliance across all facilities

This strategic step expands Quasar’s ability to support global OEMs and innovators with speed, flexibility, innovation, and precision – from concept to prototype to finished device delivery.

Quasar will work closely with Nordson to ensure a smooth transition for all customers and suppliers. Upon closing, the Galway and Tecate sites will be fully integrated into the Quasar platform.

Quasar Medical is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) delivering end-to-end solutions for interventional and minimally invasive medical devices. With 10 global facilities and 4,200 employees across Asia, North America, and Europe, Quasar specializes in catheter systems, balloon technologies, micro-EM sensors, and complex assemblies. Headquartered in Singapore, the company offers fully integrated device solutions spanning design, prototyping, and scalable manufacturing. Quasar operates under ISO 13485:2016 and cGMP standards, serving leading medical device OEMs and innovators worldwide. For more information, visit www.quasarmedical.com.

Nordson MEDICAL is a global expert in the design, development and manufacturing of medical component technologies and proprietary technologies and devices. Our extensive breadth of solutions serves interventional, surgical and specialized markets with technologies that save or enhance lives. As an integrated partner, Nordson MEDICAL enables customers to save costs and speed time to market. For more information, visit www.nordsonmedical.com.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serve global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end-market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

